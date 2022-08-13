A wildfire in West Lothian has continued to burn for the third day since it broke out.

Firefighters were first called to the blaze in moorland near West Calder on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed its crews were still at the scene.

It comes as a six-day wildfire warning has been in place since Wednesday as the service urged Scots to avoid open fire amid high temperatures and largely dry weather.

A helicopter has been used to contain the fire - which has also seen 12 fire engines called to the remote area.

On Friday evening, Livingston Fire Station tweeted their thanks to staff at a local Morrisons who had donated refreshments to the crews battling the fire.

Almond Valley MSP Angela Constance tweeted saying: “This is a massive endeavour by our fire and rescue service to get this moorland fire at Camilty under control – praying for progress and safety of all involved.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.23pm on Wednesday August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at High Camilty, West Calder.

“Operations control has now mobilised 12 appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”