An E.coli outbreak has been linked to a Scottish nursery, forcing it to close while an investigation is carried out.

A health board is investigating 28 cases of the infection linked to Church Road Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington, East Lothian.

A few of the cases have been taken to hospital for treatment. Some of these have been admitted as a precaution and all are in a stable condition.

Cases have been confined to households with links to the nursery or other close contacts.

The partner nursery in the same town has reported a small number of people have also experienced symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, resolved without medical treatment.

As a precaution, Meadowpark Pear Tree Nursery has also been closed.

Parents have been notified with the most up-to-date information.

Dr Richard Othieno, chair of the Incident Management Team and public health consultant, NHS Lothian, said: “We know that this will be an anxious time for many of those who are directly affected by the infection. We have written to parents and carers of the children affected and to staff at the nursery to provide the most up to date information and ongoing health advice.

“NHS Lothian has a robust surveillance system in place to identify E. coli cases which helped us to identify these cases early and put in place essential control measures to prevent further spread.

“This outbreak reinforces the importance of washing hands regularly, particularly before eating or preparing food, and after going to the toilet.”

“We continue to provide support to the nursery and those parents and carers who have been directly affected. We have encouraged parents to keep their children away from other children and those at higher risk until their negative results have been received”.