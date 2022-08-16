Parts of Scotland have been hit by travel disruption which are to be battered by rain this morning.

Spells of rain, possibly leading to flooding, are forecast for much of the east coast as well as for southwest Scotland and the borders.

A further 20 to 30 mm rain could fall in some places as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued 15 flood alerts.

The only four areas not covered by the flood warning are Caithness and Sutherland, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

The Met Office warning for rain is in place just until 10am but has already seen "plenty" of surface water on the major routes.

Traffic Scotland rugged Scots to take care when travelling amid the warning of water on the roads.

ScotRail has also implemented speed restrictions and warned that delays are expected on the following services: between Helensburgh and Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High, Glasgow to Edinburgh via Shotts, Edinburgh and Perth and finally Dundee and Aberdeen.

The Met Office forecast added: "Further spells of rain, heavy at times, are expected during Tuesday early hours and morning.

"A further 20 to 30 mm rain could fall in some places and isolated rumbles of thunder are possible.

"This rain will start to become lighter and patchier during Tuesday morning before finally easing later on Tuesday."