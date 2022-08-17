Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Cards worth £105 each are starting to arrive at 85,000 homes across the city.

Eligible households are receiving the gift cards from Glasgow City Council to help them with the cost of living crisis. Those being sent the gift cards have already been informed.

The gift card will support thousands of households across Glasgow with the cost of living challenge, bringing with it a multi-million pound boost for businesses, helping their recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Cards can only be spent with businesses registered to accept them and who have a physical presence in the city.

More than 700 businesses have already signed up to do so.

If yours is one of the households receiving the gift card, this is your guide as to how to use it and how to find out where you can spend it.

How do I activate my gift card?

Step 1. Have your unique activation code to hand

Your activation code has already been sent to you in the letter you received in the post in early August. If you cannot find your unique activation code, please visit www.glasgow.gov.uk/loveslocal for more information. You have until November 30 2022 to activate your card.

Step 2. Activate your card

Visit www.glasgow22.scotlandgiftslocal.com

Insert your 16-digit card number which can be found on the back of your card

Insert your unique activation code in UPPERCASE (this was sent to you in a letter from Glasgow City Council earlier in August)

How long do I have to spend my Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card?

Once you have activated your Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card, you will have 12 months to spend it.

Where can I spend my gift card?

You can spend your card at any of the hundreds of Glasgow businesses registered to accept it. Businesses of all types - from shops to cafes, restaurants and visitor attractions - are signed up to the scheme. There is something for everyone. Head to www.glasgow22.scotlandgiftslocal.com/where-to-spend to view the list of businesses.

How do I know whether I’ll receive a Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card from Glasgow City Council?

Households in receipt of Council Tax Reduction as of June 1 2022 are eligible for a gift card to the value of £105. The gift card will be sent to the named lead liable council tax account holder. Those households in receipt of council tax exemption, or have applied for Council Tax Reduction on or after June 2 2022, are not eligible.

If I’m eligible, what do I need to do to obtain my Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card?

Nothing. If your household is one of the 85,000 eligible, you will already have received a letter informing you. This contained your unique activation code. Your gift card will be sent automatically.

I’ve started spending, but how do I check the balance of my card?

Go to www.getmybalance.com and insert your details to see the running total.

I’ve received my card but don’t have an activation code. What should I do?

Follow the advice at www.glasgow.gov.uk/loveslocal

What happens if I lose my card?

If your card has been activated and lost it will not be replaced. Please keep your gift card safe.

I’m not eligible to receive a card from Glasgow City Council. Can I still support local businesses by spending using a Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card, or send one to someone I know?

Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Cards are available for anyone to buy, in the same way that any other gift card is. You simply choose the amount you would like to load on to them. They can be used by people who simply want to support local businesses, as a gift to a loved one or friend or as a reward for staff or volunteers. They allow everyone to enjoy the very best that the city has to offer. You can purchase a gift card by following the links at www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard.

I’ve not yet signed up my business to accept the Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card. How do I do that?

It is free to register your business to accept the Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card. The only requirements are that your business must have a physical presence in Glasgow and a Mastercard terminal. The registration process is easy to follow. Follow the links at www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard.