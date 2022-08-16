A pensioner has died after being hit by an unoccupied car which rolled down a hill in North Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to Willow Drive in Airdrie around 8.30pm on Saturday, August 13.

The 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck by an unoccupied black Citroen C3.

Police are now appealing for information.

Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at what is a difficult time for them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I am asking anyone who may have information that could assist and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you were passing at the time, or have private CCTV or dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3856 of Saturday, August 13.