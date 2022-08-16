A speeding driver who knocked down and killed a 16-year-old cyclist has been jailed.

Shopkeeper Sami Ula Jabber, 29, from Falkirk was sentenced to five years imprisonment after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

A court heard that Jabbar was driving a Mercedes at around 80mph before he hit schoolboy, Harley Smith, who was cycling home.

Eye-witness accounts and CCTV footage from November 6, 2020, show Jabbar driving through residential streets in Laurieston, Falkirk, at speeds well in excess of the 30mph limit.

One witness who saw the car shortly before the collision remarked to her husband that the driver was "going to kill someone".

On Polmont Road, Falkirk, just before 9pm, Jabbar’s vehicle struck the boy who was fifth-year pupil at the local St Mungo’s High School.

The teenager, from Grangemouth, died at the scene.

At the High Court in Glasgow today Jabbar was jailed for five years and disqualified from driving for 12 years six months.

David Green, Scotland's Procurator Fiscal for homicide and major crime said: “The reckless and dangerous driving of Sami Ula Jabbar has had the most devastating effect on many lives.

“It robbed young Harley Smith of his promising future and left his loving family bereft.

“Our thoughts are with them as they try to cope with their terrible loss.

“The consequences of dangerous driving cannot be overstated, as this case demonstrates so tragically.

“Our Road Traffic Investigation Unit is committed to prosecuting these crimes at the highest level.”