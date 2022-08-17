Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with two separate serious sexual assaults in Orkney. 

One of the alleged attacks took place in St Magnus Lane, Kirkwall on Saturday, August 13. 

Police Scotland confirmed an 18-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. 

Another person was allegedly raped in Muddisdale Loan, Kirkwall on Sunday, 14 August, 2022.

The force said a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the second attack. 

The incidents are not being treated as linked and both boys have been released while investigation continue. 

Inspector David Hall said: “We understand the concern both these reported incidents have caused to the local community and I want to offer reassurance that following these two arrests, our extensive enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information or concerns can contact us via 101, or approach any officer on patrol in the local area.”