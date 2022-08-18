Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a popular hotel in South Lanarkshire.
Flames were seen breaking through the roof of the Popinjay Hotel, on Lanark Road, in Rosebank near Carluke, on Thursday morning.
Ten fire engines and two other appliances have been sent to the scene, along with a numer of crews.
There have been no reports of casualties.
Firefighters are currently battling a fire at the Popinjay Hotel, in Rosebank, near Carluke.— Glasgow Times (@Glasgow_Times) August 18, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/2tVY3KVjib pic.twitter.com/9GZev0OnGl
Locals told of how the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene.
Rosebank resident Wendy May Newton, who lives opposite the hotel, told our sister paper The Glasgow Times that "it looks like half the gym roof is gone".
She added: "It started around 7.30am. There were about six or seven fire engines I counted plus, support service, then one more engine appeared then another several minutes later and gradually more and more arrived."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.18am on Thursday, August 18 to reports of a building on fire at Lanark Road, Rosebank, Lanarkshire.
“Operations Control mobilised 10 fire appliances, one height vehicle and specialist resources to a fire affecting a commercial property.
“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are still in attendance.”
