Two pensioners have been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Ayrshire.

A black Seat Altea and a grey Volvo XC40 collided in Dreghorn around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

The collision took place on Annick Drive at its junction with the B7081 Townfoot road - forcing it to close for four hours.

The two 81-year-olds, who were in the Volvo, were taken to University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock where they remain in serious condition.

Meanwhile, two 28-year-old women who were in the other vehicle were also taken the Kilmarnock hospital.

The force is appealing for more information.

Sergeant Christopher Hoggans of the Irvine Road Policing Unit said: “Two people have sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision so it is important that we establish exactly how the crash occurred.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch.

"I would also ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2334 of Wednesday, August 17.