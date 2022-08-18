The disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher is being treated as murder.

Dr Peter Coshan, 75, was last seen near his home in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh around 1150pm on August 11.

The former teacher, who taught biology at the school until 2005 when he retired, is presumed dead.

Two men have appeared in court in connection with the disappearance.

Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the alleged murder of the 75-year-old.

Both men have also been charged with theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Black has been released on bail pending further examination, while McNaughton has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again before Friday, August 26.

A Fettes spokeswoman said the school was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of the developments and added, “our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time”.

Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, paid tribute to Peter Coshan, saying: “Peter was an inspirational biology teacher and he will be remembered fondly by many, not least by those who were taught by him, tutored by him and introduced to the hills through his enthusiasm for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which he ran for 33 years.”