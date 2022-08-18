The disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher is being treated as murder.
Dr Peter Coshan, 75, was last seen near his home in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh around 1150pm on August 11.
The former teacher, who taught biology at the school until 2005 when he retired, is presumed dead.
Two men have appeared in court in connection with the disappearance.
Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the alleged murder of the 75-year-old.
Both men have also been charged with theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Black has been released on bail pending further examination, while McNaughton has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again before Friday, August 26.
A Fettes spokeswoman said the school was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of the developments and added, “our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time”.
Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, paid tribute to Peter Coshan, saying: “Peter was an inspirational biology teacher and he will be remembered fondly by many, not least by those who were taught by him, tutored by him and introduced to the hills through his enthusiasm for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which he ran for 33 years.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here