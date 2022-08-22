A GLASGOW shiatsu practitioner is bringing the ancient Chinese technique to children through a book which explores the stretching exercises through the adventures of a "grumpy" dragon.
Natalie Ventilla, a massage therapist who began studying shiatsu seven years ago, said she had seen the benefits in terms of improved concentration while running workshops in nursery schools and community centres.
She has now written a children's book, 'Mac the Dragon who Loves to Stretch', which she hopes will encourage parents and children to learn the practice at home.
Shiatsu - which was developed in Japan in the 1920s, but based on a form of therapeutic bodywork first introduced to the country by Buddhist monks in 700AD - uses a combination of kneading, pressing, soothing, tapping, and stretching motions to improve circulation and reduce tension.
READ MORE: Why we should be teaching our children the art of mindfulness
In the book, these are narrowed down to six simple stretch postures made by Mac the Dragon,which can be copied by children aged eight and under.
Ms Ventilla, 36, said: "They're essentially yoga postures, and then also some acupressure points on the body that children can use themselves for specific emotions, based on Chinese medicine.
"It's a conversation starter for parents because the story itself is about a dragon who wakes up feeling a bit stiff, a bit grumpy, then he goes on an adventure doing all of these six postures.
"The children just think they're making shapes with their body, but actually at the back of the book the theory is there about how to safely move into position and what mental, emotional and even physical attributes these postures are known for in Chinese medicine.
"For example, one of them is for when you're feeling a little bit nervous and one of them is for when you're feeling anxious or even sad and grieving.
"But from a children's perspective, it's an imaginative fun game and story."
Ms Ventilla, who is originally from Dundee and has three children including a seven and 10-year-old, said her own children "loved" learning the techniques.
She said it gave children "something they can tap into" to help manage certain emotions.
She said: "When I was training, I ran workshops in my son's nursery. They called them 'relaxation classes', and they were noticing the effects on the children - and also the staff - who were taking that moment to move their bodies and breathe.
"Breathing is a big factor. We're encouraging children to move with their breath, so there's this sense of feeling calm.
"My vision for it is that it's something that could be done in schools and nurseries as a way of calming and grounding children before they begin learning in the morning, or after playtime.
"Once you know the practice it's basically six stretches - very accessible stretches - and within 10 minutes they're feeling de-stressed and ready to focus.
"The health benefits are there as well in terms of better circulation, muscle tone, all the things that come from a physical exercise, but mentally and emotionally they're better able to concentrate."
READ MORE: Gin Spa in Glasgow's 'hidden gem' is pure indulgence
As well as UK sales, Ms Ventilla has sold copies of her book to buyers in Spain, France and Germany.
She said there was probably more need than ever for relaxation techniques in the classroom following the stresses of Covid and to help children with additional support needs, such as ADHD.
She said: "We have ADHD in our family and there are a lot of children in the school system that are not able to sit at a desk, or they struggle to do things and maybe don't feel part of the class because it's not easy for them to sit and focus all the time.
"I think having a story that is interactive and allows children to move all of this energy that they're coming in with in the morning or coming in with after playtime - allowing them to have this gateway into having to sit down and being more calm - I really think that's quite important."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here