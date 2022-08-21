The Edinburgh Festival Chorus has been every director of the International Festival’s secret weapon for over half a century – the event’s great local asset, enhancing performances and boosting box office.
So the Philadelphia Orchestra’s insistence on Covid protocols that has prevented them singing Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in the last week of the Festival is a bit of an insult, but one that should be seen in the context of a busy 75th Festival for the choir, from Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana at the start to Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at its end.
The singers were on song on Saturday too, especially the women’s voices, for Janacek’s Glagolitic Mass, a demanding work from the early part of last century that requires them to sing in an Old Slavonic tongue that is foreign even to people who live in the Czech Republic.
But this concert was not really about them as much as the return of the Czech Phil, making its first Festival appearance with current Chief Conductor and Music Director Semyon Bychkov, having been scheduled to appear at the 2020 Festival.
The first of its two concerts began with Dvorak’s Carnival Overture, the conductor’s precise beat urging the strings on from the start, the eight double basses making a superb contribution alongside the bass trombone and tuba, on what was a grand night for fans of crisp brass playing.
Martinu’s Concerto for Two Pianos, composed by the Czech émigré for the Philadelphia Orchestra during the Second World War and the soloists on Saturday, Marielle and Katia Labeque, also have an astonishing history with the Edinburgh Festival, dating back almost 40 years.
The French sisters are masters of the work’s percussive complexities, and the composer’s melodic style surely hugely influential on Leonard Bernstein.
The orchestra’s wind section had a generous share of the spotlight in the slow movement, alongside principal viola Eva Krestova.
With a quartet of mainly Czech vocal soloists led by Russian soprano Evelina Dobraceva and Daniela Valtova Kosinova at the Usher Hall organ, Janacek’s Glagolitic Mass had forces of the ethnic authenticity the composer would have wanted, with tenor Ales Briscein and the orchestra’s timpanist also much to the fore.
A work that is sometimes seen as an oddity was more a full-throated 20th century updating of an ancient form in this performance, its lack of contemporary competition perhaps an indication of a decline in religious observance, and its music Janacek at his original best.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here