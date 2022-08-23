The finalists for this year’s The Herald Property Awards for Scotland have now been announced and they include some of the most exciting projects in the country.

From one-off properties, regeneration initiatives, affordable housing and large developments, the shortlist is made up of cleverly-designed homes, each one offering comfort, efficiency and with an enviable sprinkling of style that has made them stand out from the pack.

Every one of these houses and flats, regardless of how remote, has been scrutinised in person by The Herald’s distinguished panel of judges, whose extensive knowledge and experience has helped to make The Herald Property Awards, of which Redfire Marketing Ltd is support sponsor, along with STAR Recruitment, the most sought-after of their kind in Scotland.

Like the properties that they highlight, the Awards themselves are continually innovating, reacting to changing circumstances and anticipating future needs of occupiers. One of the most significant changes this year is the introduction of the Green Housing Award, which has been shaped to recognise a product that is ready to meet the challenges that will be facing society in the years ahead.

And those challenges are substantial - from current, spiralling energy costs to the growing climate challenge - our homes are going to have to deliver low-energy, carbon-neutral solutions while also responding to changing living patterns, including a predicted continuation of home-working for the foreseeable future.

The Green Housing Award is sponsored by Lowther Homes, which is part of the Wheatley Group, and Frank McCafferty, Wheatley Group Director of Repairs and Assets, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the finalists in this year’s Green Housing Award.

“As the country’s largest private-rent property company, we know what it takes to deliver award-winning homes and outstanding services.

“Lowther is delighted to recognise the commitment shared by others in the sector to create a greener future and also recognise the great progress being made to help Scotland meet its environmental targets.”

The Award is one of 20, including Development of the Year and Best Regeneration Project, that will be announced when at the glittering ceremony that will take place on Thursday, 29 September at Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow and those involved, including sponsors, are anticipating some exceptional results.

John Strange, Director, Aspray Glasgow West, sponsors of the Residential Lettings Team category, said: “Achieving a place on the short list of letting agencies is a great testament to the dedication and hard work shown by each finalist. Commitment to the people involved in lettings from the landlords to the tenants and those in between makes these finalists among the best in the industry.”

Deane Harrison, Sales Director of Daw Interiors, sponsors of Best Family Home (large) said:“It’s wonderful to see the Scottish construction industry being celebrated, and we’re delighted for all the finalists. Scotland’s best family home should be adaptable and innovative, and in a great location to suit families of all shapes and sizes”.

Meanwhile parent company, Daw Signs, are sponsors of this year’s Best Show Home and Gary Daw, Managing Director, said: “It is fantastic to see the Scottish property industry thriving again. We hope to see aspirational show homes with added wow factor from all our finalists, with a keen eye for design and enhancing the space for prospective buyers”.

Lorna Kerr, Business Development Director, Landmark Scotland, sponsors of ‘Estate Agency of the Year’, said: “Success on the night will surely be awarded to those businesses that have established themselves as the “ go to” agency in their local area by adopting first class customer service methods, modern marketing initiatives and have their “finger on the pulse” of business trends.

And Raymond Baxter, Regional Director, NHBC, sponsors of Affordable Housing Development of the Year category said: “We are delighting to recognise those developers demonstrating construction excellence whilst making a positive impact on their local community. Affordable Housing tenures are hugely important to the mix of new homes required in Scotland to meet the needs of our people and communities.”

This year’s awards ceremony promises to be an exciting event for the house building industry and places are still available. For details visit: https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/