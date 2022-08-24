The number of hospital patients testing positive for Covid-19 has dropped in recent weeks, the latest figures show.
Public Health Scotland found that in the week ending August 21 there were on average 819 patients with the virus receiving in-patient care – down by 12.3 per cent on the previous week.
A total of 3,724 positive coronavirus cases were reported over the course of the week, the figures showed.
Public Health Scotland added that there were 353 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital during the seven-day period.
There were 10 new admissions to intensive care following a laboratory-confirmed test of Covid-19, with this down by five from the previous week.
Public Health Scotland’s latest Covid report said: “Following a peak in early April 2022, the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 was decreasing until early June 2022, before rising again until mid-July 2022.
“In recent weeks Covid-19 hospital occupancy have decreased, but levels remain high.”
