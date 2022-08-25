YOU probably know about Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. And most parents are clued up on the Xbox and Playstation. But did you know your child may well be heavily into Twitch?

Twitch? Sounds nasty. What is it?

It's an online live video streaming service with a big focus around gaming – where gamers, performers and content creators can livestream to fans as they play a game or perform. It allows for instant access to content and has surged in popularity in recent times.

Jamie Akhtar, CEO of CyberSmart, says: "Twitch usually involves watching either expert or particularly entertaining gamers play or compete in video games. It's so popular with kids because it's dominated by many of the most popular games, such as Fortnite and League Of Legends."

According to data from Twitchtracker, in 2021, Twitch, a whopping 22.8 billion hours of content was consumed on the platform.

So what age range is it OK for?

It's dependent on the type of content being consumed. However, the platform does require users to be aged 13 and above in order to create an account. "Although Twitch doesn't allow violent or offensive content from its streamers, some of the games being played might not be suitable for younger children. It's also worth bearing in mind that the platform uses live streaming, so much like live television, anything can happen. And it's very difficult for Twitch to control this," says Akhtar.

He adds: "Twitch also has a chat function running alongside streams. Sometimes chats are restricted to certain users, such as followers or subscribers of the streamer. But even when you can't participate, you can see what others are posting. So your child may see inappropriate content this way."

Are there parental controls?

You can apply search filters for categories like Educational and Family Friendly to block mature content– though the streamers themselves are responsible for adding these tags to their content, so it's not a catch-all solution. You can also hide the chat function and set rules for who's allowed to contact you.

It's good to talk? "The most important thing is to have honest and open conversations with your children about Twitch", says Akhtar. "Make it clear that if there's anything they're unsure about, or that makes them feel uncomfortable, they can talk to you about it. It's also worth checking in with them on what they're watching on the platform regularly."

Does Twitch cost money?

It can do. This is where the settings become important – as well as conversations with your child around acceptable boundaries and usage. Many streamers solicit donations and paid subscriptions to their channel, and some push Twitch's content boundaries while doing it. This could be a problem if your child has access to money.

What are the positives ?

Despite the importance of being aware of online safety, a healthy relationship with Twitch can have its benefits too. "At its best, Twitch is great for building a sense of community around popular video games," says Akhtar. "Gaming no longer has to be a solitary bedroom pursuit and instead can be part of a flourishing – and broadly safe – online community."

IMY BRIGHTY-POTTS