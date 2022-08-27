‘Recipe for a miracle’

27 August - 1 October. Entry free. Gracefield Art Centre , 28 Edinburgh Rd, Dumfries DG1 1JQ

This exhibition from Kirsty Lorenz presents 12 new paintings inspired by the medicinal and spiritual healing properties of plants, old herbal plant recipes and plant illustrations from the 15th to 18th century. Each painting depicts the plant ingredients of particular old herbal remedies and recipes and explores the themes of healing, spirituality, and the natural world. Poet and artist Rebecca Sharp has also created a bespoke series of five concrete poems to complement the new paintings.

https://www.kirstylorenz.com/

The Big Art Show

27 August - 26 November. Entry free. 2-10 Causeyside Street, Paisley, PA1 1UQ.

The biggest visual exhibition Paisley has ever seen takes place in the Art Department in Causeyside Street. There’s almost 1000 works on show, featuring art in all mediums from performance to installations and live art. Themes in the show include: travel, portraits, landscapes and many others.

https://outspokenarts.org/bigartshow/

Christian ‘Chris’ J Fergusson Exhibition

29 August - 10 September. Entry free. Harbour Cottage, Kirkcudbright DG6 4LD.

This exhibition features paintings by artist Christian J Fergusson who was one of the The Glasgow Girls. They are being displayed alongside works of her daughter Nan S Fergusson. This is a rare opportunity to see these oil and watercolour paintings side by side which may not have been exhibited before.

https://www.harbourcottagegallery.org.uk/

Contemporary Painters

27-28 August. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One), 73&75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR.

This room at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art brings together four artists whose work critically engages with, and expands, the field of painting. Despite their different individual styles, they all display sensibility towards contemporary concerns, including social connection, identity and multi-culturalism, whilst drawing from an eclectic range of sources and sharing an interest in the process of painting itself.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/contemporary-painters

Art at the Turn of the Century

27-30 August. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One), 73&75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR.

The works in this display do not fit into any of the typical categories of impressionist, post-impressionist and abstraction. Instead, they tend to show aspects of all three in varying degrees. The complex nature of art in the late 19th and early 20th centuries makes for diversity and a fascinating range of views on the world.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/art-turn-century

Chronochromia

27 August - 2 September. Entry free. The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ.

Artist Lynsey MacKenzie presents her new body of paintings. The works on display explore ideas of time, repetition and memory through shifting planes of colour, gesture and scale. The artist encourages viewers to pause and slow down whilst viewing her works.

https://www.waspsstudios.org.uk/events/chronochromia/

Art Off The Square

27 August. Entry £3. Kilbarchan Parish Church, Steeple Square, Kilbarchan, Johnstone, PA10 2JD.

The annual art show in Kilbarchan returns after a two-year hiatus. The show is an exhibition of fantastic local (and not so local) artwork and jewellery. There is plenty of art and jewellery to look at and purchase. Entry includes access to the tea room.

https://kilbarchankirk.org/

Scope Art Showcase

27 August - 15 September, Entry Free. Orr Square, Paisley, PA1 2DJ.

Scope is a contemporary, experimental and collaborative collective of art with a focus on improving the creative ecology of Renfrewshire. This public showcase features work from various creative artists who live in, work in or are some way associated with Renfrewshire.

https://linktr.ee/scope.renfrewshire

Stirling Photography Festival - Stories 2022

27 August - 30 September. Entry free. Various locations in Stirling (see website for details).

The Stirling Photography festival aims to help develop the skills of photographers, create opportunities for them and build useful relationships through a series of free events, workshops and exhibitions. Partnering with some of photography’s newest and finest talent, the festival aims to connect community through photography and creativity.

https://www.stirlingphotographyfestival.co.uk/

Powderhall Bronze Editions Festival Exhibition

27 August - 30 September. Entry free. Powderhall Bronze Editions, 4-5 Summer Place, Stockbridge, EH3 5NR.

This festival exhibition is showcasing artwork from a variety of Scottish artists, including Kerry Hammond, as well as showing handcrafted furniture which has been created by local contemporary makers. The contemporary fine art gallery contains a variety of artwork and sculptures for visitors to discover.

https://www.powderhallbronzeeditions.co.uk/artwork

Charlotte Cohen