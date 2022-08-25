More green spaces, street level shops and restaurants, better lighting, and making it easier for people to move around the city are just some of the responses for a major consultation on the future of one of Glasgow's key retail areas.
It was revealed earlier this year that Buchanan Galleries could be demolished to make way for a mixed use urban development.
Feedback from the first stage of a public consultation has offered several new ideas.
Read more: Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries could be 'demolished' to create urban neighbourhood
Next month owners Landsec will launch the second stage of their consultation and are inviting the public, businesses and the local community to once again get involved and share their views and opinions.
More green spaces, street level shops and restaurants, better lighting, and making it easier for people to move around the city and use public transport, were some of the key topics raised in the first stage consultation. The next stage aims to draw out further views from the public and community to inform a phase one masterplan which will be put forward for planning permission early next year.
Landsec’s vision is to replace the Buchanan Galleries shopping centre with an exciting, new, net zero mixed-use urban district in the heart of Glasgow city centre, blending world-class shopping with places to work, live and play.
The plans will seek to extend the city’s iconic and accessible grid layout, support the city’s net zero ambitions, and meet the needs of local people, visitors and businesses.
In what could be an £800m plus project, it is hoped the re-development will transform the area by introducing flexible buildings and additional public space designed for flagship and independent shops, restaurant and hospitality, office and residential use. The proposals will also promote health, wellbeing and accessibility for all, by tripling the amount of green space, prioritising walking, cycling and public transport and removing barriers to movement around the city centre.
Landsec says the delivery of a new mixed use urban neighbourhood has the potential to generate significant jobs and economic benefits. Over 850 construction jobs could be created each year during the build phase leading to over 9,500 permanent jobs for the city centre. On completion this will could result in over £1bn of Gross Value Added to the economy each year, demonstrating a significant benefit to Glasgow and Scotland.
Environmental sustainability is at the heart of the project and the buildings will be designed and constructed in a sustainable way with the amount of green space tripled around the area. As well as Buchanan Galleries itself, the proposals also cover works around 220 Buchanan Street and land at Cathedral Street/North Hanover Street/Killermont Street.
Nick Davis, Senior Development Director, Landsec said: “We had a positive response to stage one of our public consultation and would like to reach as many people as possible in September to hear more views and opinions. We want local voices to help shape our masterplan for this exciting project to create a more accessible, green, safe and vibrant city centre which works for everyone. We will be launching the next consultation stage on the 8th September outlining in more detail our emerging plans and we encourage as many people as possible to have their say.”
Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said the landmark proposed re-development responds to the needs of our evolving city centre and will enhance Glasgow’s reputation as a leading retail, leisure, employment and cultural destination.
She aded: "As Scotland’s first net zero development of this scale, the plans aim to meet the changing expectations of citizens, businesses and visitors, so it is crucial that as many people as possible have an opportunity to share their views.”
Stuart Patrick CBE Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce said the development will transform the city centre, completely revitalising the area and support post-covid recovery through stimulating additional jobs and inward investment.
"The way people shop, live and work has changed, and these plans will help the city respond and recover. This is an exciting development rooted in and shaped by the city. We would encourage everyone to contribute to stage 2 and support this vital investment," he added.
The consultation events including ‘Sharing Design Ideas’ workshops will kick-off from September 8 in the Retail Academy, Top Floor, Buchanan Galleries, running through to September 23 and supported by online consultations. Full details of the Stage 2 consultation are set out at https://buchanangalleries.commonplace.is/
