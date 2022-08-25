A busy Scottish street has been named in the top three "coolest streets in the world" in a Time Out survey.
Glasgow's Great Western Road, between St George's Cross and the city's Botanic Garden, took third place in a 2022 ranking of the 'coolest' streets on the planet.
Only three UK cities are highlighted in the list of 33 streets with Deptford High Street in London placing 17th and Cutting Room Square in Manchester mentioned in the 21st slot.
Inexpensive pizza, riverside craft beers and sweaty basement gigs are listed as just some of the appealing features of the road in Glasgow's West End.
The list is collated with the help of an annual survey of 20,000 people across the globe and then further curated by local editors across Time Out's network.
This year's title of the world's coolest street was bestowed upon Rue Wellington in Montreal, followed by Gertrude Street in Melbourne.
Writing about the selection of Great Western Road, Malcolm Jack wrote: "When the sun sets down the tree-lined barrel of Great Western Road in summertime, it feels like anything is possible.
"Glasgow’s historic western approach road cuts a nearly 18-mile-long straight line all the way from the edge of the Trossachs to the city centre.
"But it’s the top bit between St George’s Cross and the Botanic Gardens – abuzz morning through night with all from latte-sipping mums and dads to students and full-on hipsters – where all the good stuff happens."
Earlier this year, both Edinburgh and Glasgow were named in the top five best cities to visit.
An annual list by Time Out of the best cities across the globe for travellers placed Scotland's capital as the number one place to visit, as well as ranking it as the most beautiful city and most walkable.
Glasgow was not far behind as it took fourth place on the best city to visit list. It was also named the friendliest and second most accordable.
