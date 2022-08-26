For the second year running, The Herald Digital Transformation Awards have recognised some of the best uses of technology by businesses and organisations in Scotland.

Following a period in which demand for remote working and the need for rapid delivery of products and services in new and more accessible ways has dramatically increased the use of digital channels, this year’s winners have proved themselves to be outstanding in a very strong field.

Eleven awards in total were handed out at last night’s ceremony including the Best Use of Technology in Healthcare Award, which went to Pogo Digital Healthcare for a long Covid management application and Young Enterprise Scotland and Scotland’s Enterprising Schools’ Business Challenge who took home the Best Use of Technology in Education Award.

Healthcare and education were two of the sectors most affected by the pandemic where digital technology has been put to innovative use, but charities too have forged new ways of reaching their clients and in the Best Use of Technology in the Third Sector, the winner was Screenmedia’s Drinkaware Virtual Assistant, with Simon Community Scotland receiving a commendation for their Get Connected initiative.

Meanwhile the Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year winner was Hydrogen for a campaign created on behalf of Highland Park, with Ayrshire College receiving the Digital Community Award for its Connecting Communities campaign.

A digital inclusion research project, carried out by Carr Gomm, won the Digital Diversity Award, sponsored by Be-IT . Amity Fish Company won in the Business Growth Award category, sponsored by DigitalBoost.

An immersive experience room created by North Lanarkshire Council was named winner of the Innovative Use of Technology Award, while MI:RNA Diagnostics was commended in the same category.

But the night wasn’t all about organisations, with the people behind the creation and delivery of some of the best digital solutions to have appeared over the last 12 months also recognized.

Dan Rodgers of QikServe was named Digital Professional of the Year and Ben McAdam of Stirling Albion FC won Digital Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Glasgow City Innovation District. Daniel Apathy of GameXPlosion received a commendation.

From all the entries the judges selected

one outstanding example to receive this

year’s Digitally Transformed Business

Award. They were looking for an example of large-scale change that made a difference to customers, staff and the organisation itself and they found it in Allied Vehicles, which has made the switch from manual to digital tracking of every vehicle that passes along its production line with the introduction of the Virtual Travel Pack.

By listening to feedback from staff, implementing their suggestions and providing solid IT support, the company has proven that it is possible to digitise processes in a traditional business and reap many fresh dividends, such as automatic auditing and data capture.

Using apps, tablets and desktop applications to keep track of production has not only turned out to be much more efficient, but has also produced significant financial savings by eliminating paper and printing costs.

Ian McConnell, business editor of The Herald and chair of the judging panel, said: “Amongst the many exciting examples we received of companies making a significant shift towards digital working, we were particularly impressed by Allied Vehicle’s careful planning and the amount of

training and support that staff received while the new ways of working were being introduced.

“It is a strong example of how intelligent and thoughtful use of digital technology can transform a business, making it more efficient, increasing its responsiveness to customers and also increasing job satisfaction for everyone involved.”