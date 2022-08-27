This beginner’s guide explains the best places to buy Ethereum with top-ranking exchanges

This guide explains how to buy Ethereum for beginners in 2022 with regulated exchanges that have some of the lowest fees in the market.

Are you looking forward to buying Ethereum in 2022 and beyond? If so, you should be aware of the many regulated cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022 that can help you add Ether to your investment portfolio.

Before you invest in Ethereum, you must have done independent research on the pros and cons of buying ETH. But how will you know whether Ethereum is a good investment? More importantly, what is the best way, place, or exchange to buy Ethereum?

In this guide, we will discuss in detail how to invest in Ethereum in 2022.

By reading this article in its entirety, you will explore the smart contracts-backed coin’s features and its potential in the saturated market of digital assets.

In the end, you will know how you can purchase Ethereum today – with low trading fees.

Where to buy Ethereum Crypto – best places

You need to decide where to buy Ethereum before you complete your purchase. As a top potential crypto most demanded cryptocurrency based on google search, dozens of crypto exchanges list this famous coin.

The best place to buy Ethereum, however, is perhaps through one of the cryptocurrency places and platforms reviewed below.

eToro – Overall Best Place to Buy Ethereum

Crypto.com – Best Place to Buy TEthereum Securely

Coinbase – Best Place to Buy Ethereum at Low Fees

Binance – Buy Ethereum on the world’s largest exchange

How to buy Ethereum - quick steps

If you are looking to buy Ethereum with low fees in 2022, you're not alone. You’ll be amazed, therefore, to know how easily you can buy ETH coins right now via the eToro platform with just $10 of a minimum deposit.

Follow the quickfire guide below to learn how to buy Ethereum coins in a matter of minutes.

Step 1: Open a crypto trading account – First, open a trading account.

Step 2: Deposit some funds – Choose from a debit/credit card, PayPal, or a bank wire. Then deposit a minimum of $10

Step 3: Search for Ethereum – Search for ‘Ether’ or ETH and click ‘Trade’.

Step 4: Buy Ethereum coins – Finally, decide on how much money you want to invest in Ethereum. Then click ‘Open Trade’ to confirm.

Throughout your journey in searching for how to buy Ethereum today, you will realize that the best way to buy Ether can be made simple using a beginner-friendly and well-regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

If you want to buy Ethereum for your portfolio right now, follow the how-to buy Ethereum in 2022 guide below, and you will be able to add Ether coins to your crypto portfolio within minutes.

Best exchanges to buy Ethereum Crypto

Are you researching where to buy Ethereum in 2022? You’re in the right place. In this article, we will inform you about the best places to buy ETH, their pros and features, and the important information provided will direct you to the top cryptocurrency exchanges that suit your crypto investing needs.

Where to buy Ethereum Cryptocurrency

Now there are many crypto exchanges offering Ethereum crypto on their platforms. With that in mind, we have been able to shortlist the best exchanges to buy Ethereum through and the winners are eToro, crypto.com, Coinbase, and Binance,

eToro ― overall best place to buy Ethereum in 2022

eToro tops our list of best exchanges to buy Ethereum because of its user-friendly platform, low cost of trade, and commitment to the safety of investor funds. Though it started as an online brokerage for forex and equity CFDs, it has morphed into one of the most popular crypto exchanges.

eToro was launched in 2007 as a multi-asset exchange trading platform. Due to extensive demand by millions of customers, eToro branched into supporting the trading of cryptocurrencies in 2014. As a highly regulated exchange, eToro has the necessary licenses and certificates of operation from central financial bodies in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Israel, and Australia.

eToro is a highly accessible exchange that can be found on the Apple Store for iOS-backed smart device users in the world. Aside from this, users of smart devices backed by Android can download eToro from Google Play Store.

In addition to this, eToro can be accessed through the traditional World Wide Web using the internet. One of the reasons to buy Ethereum through eToro is the numerous ways to buy ETH.

eToro supports bank cards from companies such as VISA, MasterCard, and Maestro. What’s more, eToro supports e-wallets from online financial services such as PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Rapid Transfer, and iDEAL.

Moreover, you can make deposits through bank wire transfer, or an automated clearinghouse (ACH). The most exciting part of depositing and withdrawing money from eToro is that you enjoy fee-free deposits no matter the payment method you choose for buying Ethereum.

eToro has a demo account filled with $100,000 in virtual funds which do not expire. Beginners can use this service to learn how to trade Ether before risking funds on a live account.

Aside from this, there is a Copy Trading service for novice traders. This feature allows you to copy the trading patterns of experts.

eToro allows unsophisticated traders and investors (those who do not have time for fundamental and technical analysis) to invest in eToro CryptoPortfolio.

Comprising at least 12 coins that have been carefully selected and managed by eToro, you can invest in this portfolio, and make decent percentage yields periodically.

Binance ― one of the best exchanges to buy Ethereum in 2022

Binance makes it to our list of best exchanges to buy Ethereum because of its commitment to the security of client deposits and the safety of personal data.

Founded in 2017 by Chanpeng Zhao (CZ) as part of the Binance ecosystem, the Binance exchange is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume.

Supporting more than 180 countries with around 28 million active users, Binance provides one of the best places to buy Ethereum. Aside from Ethereum, there are more than 300 cryptocurrencies and more than 1,000 markets on the platform.

This way, you can trade Ether against fiat currency such as ETH/USD, Ether against other cryptocurrencies such as ETH/BNB, ETH/BTC, and ETH/SOL, and Ether against stablecoins such as ETH/BUSD.

Binance can be accessed in three ways

Firstly, you can find Binance on the World Wide Web through smartphones and personal computers. Secondly, you can download Binance from the Apple Store. Lastly, Binance can be found on the Google Play Store.

Within minutes, you can have this application on your smart device which can help you buy Ethereum.

Binance supports bank transfers, bank cards, and direct crypto deposits through crypto wallets.

Unfortunately, Binance does not support e-wallets such as PayPal and Skrill. If you want to buy Ether on Binance without paying much in fees, you have to resort to making deposits through Binance’s crypto wallet called TRUSTWALLET.

Bank cards and bank transfers come with depositing fees that are relatively higher than competing exchanges.

Coinbase ― one of the cheapest places to buy Ethereum

Coinbase is one of the safest, cheapest, and best places to buy Ethereum in 2022. With millions of users, Coinbase is the largest exchange in the United States by trading volume.

Supporting more than 100 cryptocurrencies, Coinbase is one of the few exchanges that are insured should custodial accounts on the platform become compromised someday.

If you are an iPhone or iOS-powered device user, you can find Coinbase on the APP store. If you are not into iOS-powered devices, you can find Coinbase on Google PlayStore on Android devices.

If you are not into smart devices, you can still find Coinbase through the World Wide Web, create an account, and buy Ethereum within minutes.

With one of the lowest fees in the space, you can buy Ether and other cryptocurrencies and incur a 0.1% fee if you are a high-volume trader.

You can take advantage of their LEARN program, Learn to earn crypto, and get free Ether coins.

Although there are more than 100 exchanges that support ETH, you will find Coinbase as a simple to use, and beginner-friendly platform that can help you buy Ethereum.

As of May 2022, Ether is trading for less than 40% of its all-time high. With the impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and NFTs in general coupled with the decentralized applications (DApps) in the Ethereum ecosystem, Ether could soar substantially in the future. Therefore, read on till the end of this guide on how to buy Ethereum in 2022.

So far, we have covered the best ways and best places to buy Ether. In the sections below, we would be looking at Ethereum Price Performance, Ethereum Price Predictions / Ethereum Price Forecasts, and the pros and cons of investing in Ethereum today.

Finally, we would do an extensive study on how to buy Ethereum through eToro.

Ways of buying Ethereum (ETH)

There are multiple ways of buying Ethereum in 2022. Here, we look at the two most common:

How to buy Ethereum with credit card or debit card

You can buy Ethereum with credit card or debit card on most crypto exchanges across the world. Buying with cards is preferred to such other payment options as banks because deposits are processed instantaneously. Cards also support lower deposit minimums and relatively low competitive fees.

Most exchanges don’t even maintain deposit processing fees for card deposits, you only have to settle the cash transfer fee charged by your card provider.

How to buy Ethereum with PayPal

You could also buy Ethereum with PayPal. Like cards, buying ETH with PayPal is preferred by most traders and investors because of its versatility. Like cards, PayPal deposits into exchanges are instantaneous and fee free because most trading platforms do not charge deposit-processing fees. Plus, it too allows for minimal cash transfers.

The only downside to this is that only a handful of crypto exchanges, like eToro, will let you buy Terra Ethereum with PayPal.

Ethereum price predictions

Despite the impressive price performance of Ether, you cannot solely rely on that history to make investment decisions.

Analysts, experts, and gurus using fundamental and technical analysis have made several Ethereum Price Predictions.

It ranges from Ethereum Price Predictions 2022 to 2030.

To understand the future price patterns of Ethereum that can certify whether or not Ethereum is a good investment, let us consider the projections made by some of these analysts.

According to analyst Skerdian Meta at FX Leaders, Ethereum could command a minimum price of $4,400, and a maximum price of $5,000 by the end of June 2022. By the close of 2023, the Ethereum price prediction portal believes Ethereum could trade for the least possible price of $6,000, and the best possible price of $8,000.

According to experts at Wallet Investor, Ethereum could command an average trading price of $4,158.740, a minimum trading price of $3,694.230, and a maximum trading price of $4,655.810 by the end of 2022.

By the close of 2023, the experts further estimate Ether to reach a normal trading price of $6,241.180, the least possible trading price of $5,587.390, and the best possible trading price of $6,876.240. In addition to this, the Ethereum price prediction website believes the coin could trade for a regular price of $8,337.650, the lowest possible price of $7,306.500, and the highest possible price of $9,338.010 by the year’s end of 2024.

On December 31, 2026, Ether should have an average trading price of $12,506.30, a minimum trading price of $10,380.50, and a maximum trading price of $14,608.60.

Lastly, Wallet Investor foresees Ethereum to trade for a regular price of $13,210.30, the smallest possible price of $10,929.40, and the biggest possible price of $15,443.60 by the end of April 2027.

According to the gurus at Changelly Blog, Ether could command a normal trading price of $3,811.12, the smallest possible trading price of $3,673.32, and the biggest possible trading price of $4,289.23 by the year’s end of 2022.

By the close of 2023, Ethereum could have an average price of $5,483.92, the lowest possible price of $5,293.37, and the highest possible price of $6,322.57.

Per the estimates of experts, Ethereum could command the best possible trading prices of $7,967.58 by the year’s end of 2024, $16,247.25 (2026), $29,033.85 (2027), $42,071.03 (2028), $60,621.36 (2029), and $124,167.95 (2031).

Per the fundamental analysis of CoinPedia, Ethereum could command an average price of $6,279.97, a potential low of $4,892.20, and a potential high of $9,872.43 by the end of 2022. By the close of 2023, Ether could be trading for a potential low of $8,456.92, and a potential high of $13,692.31.

By the year’s end of 2026, Ether could be worth a minimum price of $10,483.71, and a maximum price of $20,831.61.

According to David Cox at CryptoNewsZ, Ethereum might cross $4,000 by the end of 2022, $4,500 by the close of 2023, and $4,800 by the year’s end of 2024.

According to PrimeXBT, Ethereum could command a potentially high price of $10,000, and $7,200 by the close of 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Based on a report by Coin Price Forecast, Ethereum could finish the following years with the best prices of $3,806 (2022), $5,165 (2023), $5,692 (2024), $8,570 (2026), $9,571 (2027), $10,892 (2028), $12,029 (2029), $14,080 (2031), $15,284 (2032), and $16,478 (2033).

According to Coin Data Flow, “If Ethereum has 50% of Bitcoin’s previous average growth per year”, the coin could reach the highest possible price of $6,195.06 (2023), $14,246.54 (2024), and $75,341.97 (2026).

In addition to this, “If Ethereum has 100% of Bitcoin’s previous average growth per year”, the token could reach the best possible prices of $9,696.22 (2023), $34,899.82 (2024), and $452,131.13 (2026).

Ethereum Price Prediction 2025

Several forecasts have been made, but what will Ethereum be worth in 2025?

According to Skerdian Meta at FX Leaders, Ethereum could command the lowest possible trading price of $10,000, and the highest possible trading price of $20,000 by the year’s end of 2025.

Per the forecast of Wallet Investor, Ethereum could be trading for an average price of $10,423.40, the lowest possible price of $9,005.470, and the highest possible price of $11,814.20 by the close of 2025.

According to Changelly Blog, Ether could command a normal trading price of $11,463.68, the smallest trading price of $11,144.98, and the biggest trading price of $13,283.28 by the end of 2025.

Per the analysis of David Cox at CryptoNewsZ, Ether could trade for a minimum price of $4,800, and a maximum price of $5,800 by the year’s end of 2025.

According to Prime XBT, Ethereum could command a potentially low price of $4,500, and a potentially high of $41,000 by the end of 2024 to 2025.

Per the experts at Coin Price Forecast, Ethereum could reach $6,424 in mid-year and $7,147 by the year’s end of 2025.

According to the experts at Coin Data Flow, “If Ethereum has 50% and 100% of Bitcoin’s previous average growth per year”, the coin could reach $32,762.21, and $125,615.66 respectively by the end of 2025.

Ethereum price prediction 2030

Several forecasts have been made, what will Ethereum be worth in 2030?

Based on a report by Changelly Blog, Ethereum could have a regular price of $74,965.10, the least possible price of $72,385.01, and the best possible price of $84,271.43 by the close of 2030.

Per the analysts of Coin Price Forecast, Ether could reach $12,541, and end 2030 with a new all-time high price of $13,168.

Will Ethereum go up?

Based on the Ethereum price predictions outlined above from more than five highly reputable portals, Ethereum could go up in the short term.

Ethereum controls NFTs and DeFi. Aside from that, the project continues to expand and plays an integral role in the metaverse as well as Web3.

These could fuel huge demand for Ether tokens in the short, medium, and long term.

How to buy Ethereum in 2022― step by step

Before ending this article, it would be wise to discuss in detail how to buy Ethereum with an eye on the documents needed for verification.

Much like when you invest in Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Dogecoin (DOGE), you need to buy Ethereum through a regulated exchange in 2022.

The five (5) steps below will walk you through the process of how to buy Ethereum with eToro.

Step 1. Open an account

Before you start buying Ethereum you need to first open a crypto account. Sign up through the official eToro exchange website and tap on the “Join Now” icon on the top right of the home page. Complete the user registration that pops up by entering such personal information as your name and email address, country of residence and phone number, as well as income source and trading experience.

Step 2. Verify your account

Per compliance, eToro will require you to upload certain documents. In verifying your full legal name, eToro will request a government-issued identification card (national ID, driver’s license, and passport) that has your signature embossed.

In verifying your home address, eToro will request a utility bill, credit card statement, or bank statement that is less than three (3) months old.

Once you provide these documents, eToro will fully verify your account.

Depending on how cooperative you are as a client, you can verify your account in less than one hour.

Step 3. Deposit Funds

Without fiat currency, you cannot buy Ethereum. The payment methods supported by eToro include but are not limited to debit and credit cards (VISA, MasterCard, and Maestro), e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and others), and bank transfers.

Step 4. Search “ETH”

Once you are done uploading funds that meet your investment goals, you can search for “ETH” in the search box.

Once you see Ethereum, click on the “TRADE” button.

Step 5. Buy Ethereum

In the box labeled “amount”, you can enter the worth of ETH you want to buy. You should know that the minimum trade is $10. Click “Open Trade” to complete the purchase of Ether.

Within minutes, eToro will successfully process your order and add your ETH coins to your portfolio.

Should I buy Ethereum (ETH)?

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency you should consider adding to your portfolio of investments, according to analysts at Wallet Investor, CryptoNewsZ, Gov. Capital, and Coin Price Forecast.

Despite the ups and downs in Ethereum price performance, they believe that Ether’s price will reach new milestones in the short and long term.

Ethereum was one of the best-performing major coins in 2021. Should you have invested $10,000 in December 2020, you would have bought around 13 ETHs.

When ETH reached a new all-time high in November 2021, your $10,000 investment would have matured to $65,718.

With that said, the market flipped bearish in 2022. As a result, no one can make an accurate prediction about the future price patterns of Ethereum.

Use the estimations and the insightful information you picked up from this article as a supplement to the independent research you will be conducting.

Through that, you will be emboldened to buy Ethereum with knowledge about the entirety of the project.

Is Ethereum a good investment right now?

Ethereum could be a good investment now as the price has declined significantly year to date. This is because the coin continues to recover from a bearish engulfing that makes it affordable.

With that said, we would like you to know that when it comes to investing in Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, there are two factors you should always consider. They are rewards and risks.

You should never forget to answer the question, do the potential rewards of buying Ethereum outweigh the possible consequences of investing in ETH?

There is no project without risks and Ethereum is not perfect either. Several projects are being added to the crypto finance space that has labelled themselves Ethereum Killers. Ether is highly volatile and as a result, needs another wave of institutional investments before the coin could surpass its previous high highs.

On the other hand, Ether is trading at a relatively lower price that could see small-capital investors become holders of the coin. Ether is backed by the most innovative smart contracts blockchain globally. Development activity on Ethereum remains high despite the competition and the transition to Ethereum 2.0 will make the token a proof-of-stake (POS) coin.

This could lead to a spike in the price of the cryptocurrency to new milestones which could positively impact its market capitalization.

Overall, Ethereum has been the perfect investment instrument for millions of people and could be the perfect digital asset for you too.

Where to buy Ethereum in 2022 - conclusion

In summary, our guide has taken an in-depth research and looked at where to buy Ethereum coins today, the best platform to choose from, and provided a full detailed walkthrough of the investment princess.

Today, every indicator suggests that Ethereum will recover and enter the uptrend level, making altcoin a must-buy. In this post, we have laid bare everything you need to know before buying ETH tokens. We have even provided you with a step-by-step guide on how to buy Ethereum on eToro. To get started trading ETHon the platform, follow this guide and deposit as little as $10.

This guide has given you all the essential details you need to help make an informed decision before buying Ethereum. When it comes to selecting the right exchange to buy Ethereum, eToro is the best. With just $10, you can buy ETH and begin your trading journey.

