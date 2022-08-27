This beginner’s guide explains how to buy Solana today through well-regulated exchanges which come with some of the lowest fees in the crypto finance space.

Are you currently searching for a place to buy Solana? If you are, you should know there are more than 50 cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022 that support the trading of SOL.

Before you buy Solana, you should have done independent research about the pros and cons of investing in SOL. As a newbie, how do you know whether or not Solana is a good investment?

More importantly, how do you know which exchange is the best place to buy Solana?

In this guide, we will be discussing how to invest in Solana now. In addition to this, we will explore the potential Ethereum Killer’s features and the potential value of its novel token, SOL, in a market of more than 19,000 coins.

The article will end with an extensive tutorial on how you can purchase Solana today – with low trading fees.

>>>Buy Solana Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

How to buy Solana In 2022 ― quick steps

In the not-too-distant future, you will realize that it is very simple to invest in SOL through a beginner-friendly and regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

When learning how to buy Solana, there are several factors you need to consider which will help you enjoy your crypto investing journey.

With that said, let us go through the steps below which will inform you about how to buy Solana in less than ten (10) minutes using one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022.

The quick steps outlined below show how to buy Solana crypto right now.

Open an Account ― Visit the eToro website and register for an account.

Deposit Fiat Currency ― Upload a minimum of $10 through several payment methods.

Search for Solana ― Type in SOL or Solana and click “TRADE”.

Buy Solana Now ― Enter the amount of money you are willing to risk on SOL and click “OPEN TRADE”.

Within seconds, eToro will process your order and add SOL coins to your crypto portfolio.

With the quick steps pointed above, you have just learned how to buy Solana (SOL) with a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

Where to buy Solana Coin in 2022

If you are looking for where to buy Solana in 2022, we would like you to know that you are on the right trading and investing education platform. We have experts that have covered the Solana project extensively.

In this section, you will learn about the best ways and best places to buy SOL

As of today, there were around 60 exchanges that listed Solana for trading. This shows how accessible the coin is.

More importantly, the number of exchanges supporting SOL lets you know the kind of liquidity being poured into the coin daily. Trading Education Research embarked on an individual study of the 60 exchanges.

Overall, we came across factors such as regulation, payment methods, limits, liquidity/volume, geographical location, security, fees, ease of use, insurance, reputation, and customer service that are mostly ignored by millions of beginner traders and investors.

Aside from the aforementioned, settle on an exchange that lists several coins so that you can find the best cryptocurrencies to buy like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, and others.

Solana (SOL) is a top 20 digital asset by market capitalization. Unlike meme-inspired coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana is backed by one of the most vibrant ecosystems in the crypto stratosphere.

This is what has conferred large-cap status on the token with more than $27 billion in market capitalization. What’s more, Solana was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2021.

By creating several crypto millionaires in 2021, SOL has become one of the most demanded coins in 2022. This is why it is available on most exchanges that support residents of your country.

Although exchanges perform the same function of allowing users to swap digital coins for fiat currency (SOL/USD) and crypto for other crypto coins (SOL/BTC), they have different fee structures and other features.

Therefore, we settled on the three best ways to buy Solana in 2022 and they are eToro, Binance, and Coinbase.

eToro ― Our overall best US exchange to buy Solana.

Binance ― Trade Solana on the biggest exchange in the world.

Coinbase ― One of the best places to buy Solana.

Where to buy Solana ― Top exchanges in 2022 reviewed

It will only be right to do an independent review of the best 3 places to buy Solana in 2022.

Some of the areas we would cover include ease of use, fees, accessibility, and other essential features.

eToro ― Our overall best exchange to buy Solana

Overall, eToro is the best place to buy Solana today. Established in 2007, eToro was into the trading of stocks, currencies, commodities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and indices.

After seven (7) years of cementing its status as one of the best exchanges in the centralized finance world, eToro started considering the trading of digital assets.

In 2014, representatives of eToro finally gave in to the demands of their customers and began supporting digital assets.

Some of our researchers came across the questions, does eToro support Solana, is Solana on eToro, can I buy Solana on eToro, and when did eToro add support for Solana?

eToro supports Solana and SOL coins can be purchased via the exchange within minutes after becoming a fully verified customer. eToro announced on October 12, 2021, that it has added Solana (SOL) to its crypto offering.

When it comes to fees, eToro is one of the cheapest places to buy Solana. Exchange users always come across fees in the form of depositing and withdrawing. Fortunately, eToro supports several payment methods which come with fee-free deposits and withdrawals.

Some of the payment methods supported by eToro include e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Rapid Transfer, and iDEAL, bank cards (debit and credit cards) in the form of Maestro, MasterCard, and VISA, and bank wire transfers/automated clearinghouse (ACH). You can deposit and withdraw any amount of money without paying any fees.

The only fees you will be paying will come from trading SOL for fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

When it comes to accessibility, eToro is one of the highly accessible exchanges to buy Solana in 2022. eToro can be found online through the World Wide Web. This means you can find the trading platform via search engines on personal computers and smart devices.

You can trade and invest in Solana anytime, anywhere with eToro’s intuitive and innovative trading apps available on the APP STORE and Google Play Store.

What’s more, all the available eToro platforms are extremely easy to use and have been rated highly by millions of users.

When it comes to making provisions for new customers to learn, there is the eToro Demo Account and eToro Copy Trading.

You can take advantage of the $10,000 in virtual funds in the demo account provided by eToro that never expires. It would help you learn more about the risks involved in trading cryptocurrencies. Once you gain the right experience, you can then risk funds on a LIVE account.

You can also take advantage of the trading moves of experts in the form of copy trading. Subject to a fee, you will be able to make decent returns by going in the same direction as expert traders who are well-versed in cryptocurrency trading.

Lastly, if you are unable to purchase Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and other coins independently, you can take advantage of the eToro Crypto Portfolio.

With a single purchase of a basket of digital coins, you can earn decent yields periodically.

This portfolio is managed by eToro and has the best-performing coins that can bring you consistent passive income.

Coinbase ― One of the best places to buy Solana

One of the best places to buy Solana today is through Coinbase.

With more than 70 million customers and around 20 million active users, Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume in the United States.

With the support of more than 100 coins, Coinbase was established in 2012. Its subsidiary, Coinbase Pro, formerly GDAX, was also launched in 2015.

Overall, Coinbase is one of the cheapest places to buy Solana.

One of our researchers who reviewed Coinbase extensively came across questions such as is Solana on Coinbase, does Coinbase support the trading of Solana, can I buy Solana on Coinbase, and when did Coinbase add support for Solana?

Yes, Solana is available for purchase on Coinbase.

On June 16, 2021, Coinbase announced through a blog that Solana will be launching on Coinbase Pro.

When it comes to fees associated with buying Solana, you can pay around 0.1% of the total amount you are willing to risk. This depends on whether you are a low-volume or high-volume trader.

Unlike eToro which supports many e-wallets, Coinbase does not. With that said, you can still make deposits via PayPal.

In addition to this, you can make deposits through payment methods such as bank cards, and bank transfers (wire and automated clearinghouse).

When it comes to accessibility, Coinbase is highly accessible.

You can find them on the APP store for users of smart devices backed by iOS and the Google Play Store for smart devices backed by Android. In addition to these, you can also find Coinbase on Google, Yahoo, Bing, and others through their World Wide Web address.

When it comes to other features, you can take advantage of Coinbase Learn to Earn (LEARN). You can answer questions about the entire Solana ecosystem and earn SOL as a reward.

With several markets on the exchange, you can also engage in trading SOL for fiat (SOL/USD), SOL for other digital tokens (SOL/ETH), and SOL for stablecoins such as SOL/USDT.

Investing in Solana through Coinbase has helped many people and could help you too.

Binance ― Trade Solana on the biggest exchange in the world

Binance was established in 2017 to provide a trading platform that is highly sophisticated to meet the growing needs of the crypto market.

Binance supports more than 180 countries and has millions of customers with over 20 million active users.

As of May 2022, Binance remains the largest cryptocurrency exchange by periodical volume.

As part of our study of the best places to buy Solana, we came across questions such as Is Solana on Binance, can I buy Solana on Binance, does Binance support Solana, and when did Binance add support for Solana?

Yes, Binance supports Solana and announced this on April 6, 2020. Binance supports more than 300 cryptocurrencies and over 1,000 markets. Therefore, it would be extremely easy to trade SOL for fiat, other tokens, and stablecoins such as the Binance United States Dollar (BUSD) and others.

As a highly regulated exchange, you will have to verify your account like eToro and Coinbase.

In terms of fees, Binance has one of the lowest as well as some of the most expensive in the space. If you choose to buy Solana using direct crypto wallet deposits, you can buy SOL, and pay little in fees.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said by depositing through debit cards. Card deposits on Binance are subject to a 4.99% fee. Aside from this, Binance does not accept deposits via e-wallets such as PayPal and Skrill.

In terms of accessibility, you can access Binance via the World Wide Web, and through mobile applications on Google Play as well as Apple Store.

When it comes to other features, you can enjoy staking on Binance. You can enjoy an annual percentage yield (APY) that ranges from 5% to 10%.

Knowing the best places to buy Solana does not mean you should end there. Carry on with the rest of the article on how to buy Solana today so that you will know Solana's Price Performance, the benefits of investing in Solana, and Solana Price Predictions by analysts from 2022 to 2030.

Solana price analysis/Solana price performance

For modernity and understanding, let us consider Solana Price Performance from 2021 to date.

After becoming a tradable token in 2020, Solana opened 2021 on January 1, with a trading price of $1.51, tested $10 for the first time in February, and ended the first quarter of 2021 at $19.47. Overall, trading volume rose from $25 million on the first day to more than $200 million on the last day.

Solana opened the second quarter of the year on April 1, with a trading price of $19.42, tested $20, $30, and $40 in April, and surpassed $50 in May. By the end of June, Solana had a trading price of $35.56. Overall, trading volume increased from a little over $200 million to more than $2 billion in Q2 2021.

SOL began the third quarter of the year on July 1, with a trading price of $35.51, and went through a price correction due to the bearish trends of the markets. In August, the market started flipping bullish, and this saw a substantial rise in the price of SOL. The native asset of the Solana ecosystem tested $50, $60, $70, $80, $90, and $100 before the close of August 31. In September, Solana reached an all-time high price of $214.96 on September 9. Overall, the highest trading volume for SOL was around $17 billion in Q3 2021.

The native asset of the ecosystem that has tagged itself as an Ethereum Killer opened on October 1, with a trading price of $141.38. After the bulls returned for one last ride in 2021, Solana reached a new high of $260.06. After maintaining daily trading volumes in the range of $1 to $4 billion, SOL closed the year on December 31 with a trading price of $170.30.

Overall, there was an 11,178.1% increase in the opening and closing prices of Solana in 2021.

The market has not been kind to Solana and cryptocurrencies as a whole in 2022. This has seen a steep decline in the price of Solana. After opening on January 1, with a trading price of $170.31, SOL ended the first quarter of the year on March 31, with a price of $122.66. SOL traded between $80 and $150 in April. As of writing, SOL commanded a trading price below $100.

Solana price predictions

It will be in your interest to know the price predictions of experts on Solana. This will embolden you to decide on whether to buy Solana with an eye on the short, medium, and long term.

Let us analyze Solana Price Prediction 2022, Solana Price Prediction 2025, and Solana Price Prediction 2030.

Solana Price Prediction 2022

According to Changelly Blog, Solana could command an average trading price of $126.33, a minimum trading price of $122.78, and a maximum trading price of $138.19 by the end of 2022.

According to Coin Price Forecast, Solana could command a price of $108.45 mid-year and $132.66 by the close of 2022.

According to Wallet Investor, SOL could reach a regular trading price of $208.551, the smallest possible price of $172.750, and the biggest possible price of $242.961 by the end of 2022.

According to CoinPedia, Solana could command an average trading price of $351.87, a potentially low price of $100.734, and a potentially high price of $430.14 by the close of 2022.

According to Crypto predictions, by the end of 2022, Solana could be worth a regular price of $80.474, the least possible price of $68.403, and the best possible price of $100.592.

According to Price Prediction.net, by the close of 2022, Solana could have a normal trading price of $126.33, a minimum trading price of $122.78, and a maximum trading price of $138.19.

According to Tech News Leader, Solana’s average price can be around $112.38, the minimum price could be in the region of $109.04, and the maximum price could be approximately $130.62 by the end of 2022.

According to Digital Coin Price, SOL could rise to a normal price of $109.96, the lowest possible trading price of $99.94, and the highest possible trading price of $111.70 by the close of 2022.

Solana Price Prediction 2025

Many traders and investors continue to ask questions about Solana’s potential price in 2025. Therefore, let us analyze what will Solana be worth in 2025?

Per the estimation of Changelly Blog, Solana could reach the best possible price of $600 by the year’s end of 2025.

Per the forecast of Coin Data Flow, “If Solana has 5% and 10% of Bitcoin’s previous average growth per year, the token could have trading prices of $117.45 and $162.82” respectively by the end of 2025.

Additionally, the experts believe, “If Solana has 50% and 100% of Bitcoin’s previous average growth per year, the coin could have trading prices of $990.05 and $3,796.03” respectively by the year’s end of 2025.

Per the projection of the Coin Price Forecast, Solana could reach a price of $274.40 mid-year and $305.27 by the close of 2025.

Per the prediction of Wallet Investor, Solana could command a normal trading price of $567.729, the lowest possible trading price of $417.009, and the highest possible trading price of $718.589 by the year’s end of 2025.

Per the estimation of CoinPedia, Solana could reach a potentially low price of $315.256, and a potentially high price of $512 by the close of 2025.

Per the forecast of Crypto Predictions, by the close of 2025, Solana could be worth an average price of $158.147, the smallest possible price of $134.425, and the biggest possible price of $197.683.

Per the projection of Price Prediction.net, by the end of 2025, Solana could command a normal trading price of $358.60, the least possible trading price of $348.44, and the best possible trading price of $430.94.

Per the prediction of Tech News Leader, by the year’s end of 2025, Solana could command a regular trading price of $328.33, and the best possible price of $385.68.

Per the estimation of Digital Coin Price, Solana could reach an average trading price of $150.56, a minimum trading price of $139.51, and a maximum trading price of $171.41 by the end of 2025.

Solana Price Prediction 2030

It is normal to come across traders and investors asking questions about Solana with an eye on the long term. Let us analyze what will Solana be worth in 2030?

Based on a report by the Changelly Blog, if the cryptocurrency industry survives in the long term, Solana could be worth approximately $3,000 by the close of 2030.

Based on a report by the Coin Price Forecast, if the bullishness is still alive in the long term, SOL could have a price of $406.26 mid-year, and $426.57 by the year’s end of 2030.

Based on a report by Price Prediction.net, Solana could reach a new all-time high average price of $2,212.52, a minimum trading price of $2,149.80, and a maximum trading price of $2,621.49 by the close of 2030.

Based on a report by the Tech News Leader, by the close of 2030, Solana could reach a normal trading price of $2,045.01, and the best possible trading price of $2,344.20.

Based on technical analysis by Digital Coin Price, Solana could reach a normal price of $381.91, the lowest possible trading price of $360.65, and the highest possible trading price of $390.03 by the year’s end of 2030.

Will Solana go up?

Yes, Solana could go up if representatives of the project continue to expand its ecosystem. With around 60 exchanges that have millions of users accessing SOL, in a bullish market, it would be easy for the coin to reach new milestones.

What’s more, the hype around the token and its impact in the non-fungible token (NFT) space could fuel huge demand for the coin in the short, medium, and long term.

How to buy Solana today― step by step

Before we round off this guide on how to buy Solana, it will be wise to let you know in detail what eToro will require from you before you can become a fully verified customer.

Therefore, the steps below will see you through an extensive process on how to buy Solana nowwith eToro.

Firstly, opening an account ― Opening an account with eToro is the first step to buying Solana. Register for an account with eToro by providing legitimate information about your name.

Aside from this, you will have to provide details of your active contact number, email address, and verifiable home address.

As per Know Your Customer, your phone number, and email address will be verified first.

Secondly, verify your account ― The second step to buying SOL on eToro is to go through verification. Representatives of eToro will request government-issued cards such as a passport, national ID card, or driver’s license with your signature embossed.

After that, you will have to upload scanned images of your bank statement, utility bill, or credit card statement that is less than three months old. This way, eToro verifies your identity and residence.

Thirdly, deposit funds into your account ― You must upload funds into your eToro account before you can buy Solana. You can upload funds through a range of payment methods free of charge. You can use Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal (e-wallets). You can also upload funds in the form of debit and credit cards (MasterCard, Maestro, and VISA) as well as bank transfers.

Fourthly, search for SOL ― Once the deposits have been completed, you can buy Solana. Search “SOL” and once you find it, click on “TRADE”.

Lastly, Buy Solana ― Once you are on the page, can you buy SOL with a minimum trade of $10. Click on “OPEN TRADE” to complete the buying of SOL. Within minutes, the worth of your SOL will be added to your portfolio.

Depending on how cooperative you are as a client, within minutes, you can open an eToro account and buy Solana in 2022.

Should I buy Solana?

Per Solana Price Prediction, SOL is a digital asset you should consider adding to your portfolio of investments.

Despite the ups and downs in SOLs price history, many analysts think the coin will grow to new high highs in the short and long term. Solana was one of the best-performing coins in 2021.

Should you have invested $10,000 in Solana on the first day of 2021, you could have purchased 6,622 SOLs. When SOL reached an all-time high in November 2021, your $10,000 investment could have matured to $1,721,854 ($1.72 million).

So, should you buy Solana?

Solana has created several crypto millionaires. You can use the fundamental analysis presented in this article as a guide to investing in SOL. Due to the unpredictable nature of cryptocurrencies, we would urge you to invest in Solana with caution. SOL has brightened the portfolio of millions and could brighten yours as well.

Is Solana a good investment right now?

Yes, Solana can be considered a good investment with an eye on the long term. With that said, always weigh potential rewards against possible consequences.

Solana faces huge competition from several smart contracts-backed networks. Aside from this, more projects with vibrant ecosystems are being added to the space daily. What’s more, the market is still bearish, and no one knows what price will be written in front of SOL by the end of 2022 and beyond.

On the other hand, Solana is a good cryptocurrency to invest in because it is now trading at a relatively lower price. Solana is a major player in the metaverse which has seen the project become the second-largest blockchain concerning NFT sales volume. Solana aims to be the main ecosystem for developers that want to add to Web3.

Overall, the pros of investing in Solana outweigh the cons.

Due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, invest in Solana an amount of money you can write off as bad debt.

Who knows, Solana could be the digital asset that could bring enormous gains to your portfolio.

Buying Solana today ― the verdict

Throughout the article, we explained all the aspects of buying and selling Solana. Through eToro, you can buy a minimum of $10 worth of Solana and see where it will take you per your investment goals.

