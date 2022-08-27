A marketing expert asked to assess the promotion application of a female economist has said she advised the University of Glasgow to "seek further advice" because she didn't have expertise in the subject area.

An employment tribunal heard from Professor Katy Mason, 51, of the University of Lancaster, who was asked to provide an independent view of Jeanette Findlay's submission at the request of the university.

Ms Findlay is suing the university claiming direct and indirect discrimination led to her professorial application being turned down in 2020.

She claims the criteria used to decide promotions required out-of-hours work and freedom to travel which is more difficult for women, like her, with caring responsibilities and that male applicants were offered informal mentoring in advance of the promotions round.

Prof Mason said she, "did not see what [she] expected for a professorial application."

Ms Findlay, who was made a professor of economics this month, suggested to her it "would be ridiculous to expect an aeronautical engineer to read a report [about] a management expert," and Prof Mason agreed.

She was asked by Ms Findlay if she was surprised to have received the request.

She replied: "Not really, it's a very broad field, we get asked to look at a lot of things". She said she had expertise in research management.

She said she had noted in her report that the university might consider requesting the opinion of an applied economist.

She said she based her decision on criteria used by all universities and the University of Glasgow's own criteria.

Ms Mason, who is a Professor of Markets, Marketing and Management said she had known Ms Findlay's head of school, Professor John Finch, for 15 years.

He admitted earlier this week that he had made a “deeply regrettable oversight” by not including details of her leadership experience in his first reference statement, which was reviewed by the board who rejected her application.

Ms Findlay suggested Prof Mason was "helping [her[ contacts at Glasgow University to justify not promoting me?.

She denied this was the case saying, "What would I have to gain?".

She said knowing the application had been rejected made her "look harder for positives".

She added: "These cases are always tricky and challenging.

"Promotion is a deeply personal thing and I admire anyone who puts themselves forward because you open yourself up to be judged. It's a difficult and painful process if it goes wrong.

"My view generally is to look for the positive and find ways forward for people. That was the approach I brought [to this application]

Prof Findlay said her decision had focussed on excellence in research output which is not part of the university's criteria.

Earlier the tribunal heard from a professor on the university's promotions committee who said there was "no evidence" that men are treated "more leniently".

Professor Carl Goodyear, a senior assessor in the university court, said it was his responsibility to help ensure that "fair play is administered."

He said he did not believe that women are more likely to be involved in teaching and learning but added: " I'm not an expert witness, I'm a witness and that is my opinion."

He was asked what happens if someone has been rejected and there is a suspicion there may have been an element of bias.

He said he was "not aware" of any mechanism that would allow them to go back and reassess an application.

However he said the university "does go to great lengths" to put measures in place to ensure there is fair process.

Last week Prof Findlay presented data showing that as of 2020 only 11 per cent in senior roles within her department of economics were female, with 36% in social sciences and just 16% in science and engineering.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, university principal agreed that the statistics were "shameful" but said it was an issue across academia and said the institution has a target to achieve a 50/50 gender split by 2030.

The tribunal continues.