A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on a major Scots road.
Three vehicles collided on the A9 at its junction with the A889, near Dalwhinnie, around 1.35pm on Friday.
The road remained closed in both directions as of 5.15pm.
A woman has also received treatment at the scene.
Motorists travelling northbound are being advised to turn left at the A889 junction at Dalwhinnie and to follow the road until Drumgask Farm. They are then advised to join the A86 until they can join the A9 junction.
Meanwhile, people travelling southbound should divert onto the A86 and follows the road to the same farm. Drivers can turn left onto the A889 and follow the road until the A9 junction at Dalwhinnie.
Lorries and other vehicles above 3.5 tonnes will be stacked by police at the scene due to low bridge concerns on the diversion route.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 at the A889 junction near Dalwhinnie which was reported around 1.35pm on Friday, 26 August, 2022.
“One man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance and one woman is receiving treatment at the scene.
“The road is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.”
