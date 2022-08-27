Three American tourists were killed after a car and a lorry collided on the A9 earlier this month, Police Scotland has now confirmed.
The crash took place near Ralia at the road's junction with the B9150 around 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 10.
The force confirmed their identity as Kathryn Bastion-Strong (46), her brother Jared Bastion (45) and their 75-year-old mother Mary-Lou Mauch in a statement released on Saturday.
The driver, 46-year-old Ms Bastion-Strong, was airlifted to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.
A GoFundMe page set up after the death of Mr Bastion to help support his family described him as a "devoted father" and a"gentle spirit".
The page, which has raised more than $12,000, reads: "Jared was a devoted father who loved his boys.
"He was a true friend to many with a kind, generous heart and gentle spirit.
"He also had a love for music, mushroom hunting, and fine cuisine.
"Jared had a lot more life to live and was taken from us far too soon.
"While all who loved him will feel this significant and profound loss, we hope that this will help ease some of the financial burdens so that his boys and their mother can focus on grieving and healing during this challenging time."
Donations can be made here.
