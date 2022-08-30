A CONSULTATION giving the public the chance to have their say on the future redesign of Glasgow's George Square closes on Friday.
Images of how a future George Square were released in July with the public asked to comment on them.
They included a tree-lined civic square in the heart of the city with a cafe culture vibe.
Read more: Highland deerstalker's amazing discovery of lost village ruins
The striking images showed a transformed civic centre and were released as part of the final engagement on the design of George Square and surrounding streets.
The final stage asked what people thought about an initial sketch for George Square that has been developed following earlier engagement on what was wanted from the Square - Glasgow’s foremost civic space.
The engagement will inform the final design of both the Square and around 2.5 kilometres of the surrounding streets in what is the George Square Area Project, aka Block C of the Avenues programme for Glasgow city centre, funded though the Glasgow City Region City Deal.
Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow deserves a civic heart that reflects the great, welcoming, vibrant city that it is - and I’m pleased people from all over the city have taken their opportunity to tell us what George Square means to them and what they would like to see it become. This final engagement will not only see their thoughts on our city’s most historic and loved public space take shape; but also give Glaswegians a final chance to influence the final design.”
The final stage will feature online engagement at https://www.ourplaceglasgow.com/get-involved/george-square, a pop-up display in George Square and a series of sessions with stakeholder groups.
While not the final plan, council chiefs say the initial sketch for George Square provides a base for discussion - not a fully-developed option - during this final engagement, an exercise that will consider a diversity of views to help deliver a concept design.
The redesign of George Square is being delivered alongside with the surrounding Avenues over two phases. The first phase will see George Square, John Street, Hanover and Miller Street, a section of North Hanover Street and Cochrane Street commencing construction in 2024 with completion due in 2026. The second phase of construction - at St Vincent Street, George Street, Dundas Street and Dundas Lane - will be completed in 2028.
The scheme is part of the wider £115million Avenues project - a network of new, attractive, accessible, safe, sustainable and easily-maintained routes throughout the city centre that are people-focused, encourage active travel and are more attractive to residents, workers, visitors and investors.
John McAslan + Partners were awarded the design contract for the project. Founded by Glasgow-born John McAslan in 1993, the practice has considerable experience in working in Scotland, including the recent refurbishment of the Burrell Collection in Glasgow and the National Galleries of Scotland's new Collection Facility in Edinburgh.
To give your feedback go to https://www.ourplaceglasgow.com/get-involved/george-square
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel