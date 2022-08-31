A long-established Glasgow health club is to review its governing board amid criticism over the running of the facility.
The Arlington Bath Club's general manager said it was seeking to "broaden membership to maintain the confidence of members" and an extraordinary general meeting is to be held.
It comes after The Herald revealed that a member was arrested and charged by police after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in a public area of the club on July 12.
He has been expelled but members claim action was delayed and he was allowed to continue attending for more than a month after the incident was reported to managers.
According to members, it was only after both they and staff raised concerns that his membership was terminated around ten days ago.
Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged, three days later, with public indecency and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Members say there is growing unease about the accountability of the board which runs the Arlington, which marked its 150th anniversary last year and has a £600 annual membership fee.
Earlier this year a number of female members are said to have reported a male gym-goer for sexual harassment and claim disciplinary measures were delayed.
In a statement to members, Andrew McGilp, general manager, advises that a meeting will be held on September 9 to discuss a "single item of business" and the board will be seeking support for the following resolution.
He writes: "Members recognise the board have on occasion to make decisions that can't satisfy all members.
"The decisions are made in good faith. The board decisions are reached collectively by discussing information available to management.
"The board will seek to broaden its membership to maintain confidence of the club members and welcome expressions of interest."
Members are said to have expressed disquiet after a nudist night was introduced several years ago, apparently without consultation.
One said:"I’m genuinely devastated that it seems to have been sullied.
“When I joined 15 years ago, there was a very clear sense that members had to follow rules - you got a row for not hanging your clothes up on a peg.
A petition was previously launched on Change.org calling for a “clear and actionable plan” on dealing with member complaints and a review of board members.
The baths is housed in a purpose-built Category A Listed Building and opened on August 1 1871 and was the first swimming club in Glasgow.
