A search to find the body of a former Fettes College teacher has been expanded south of the border, Police Scotland confirmed.

Dr Peter Coshan was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh around 11.50pm on Thursday, August 11.

The 75-year-old is believed to be dead and officers are treating the incident as murder.

Police have now revealed the movements of a Vauxhall Vectra with a 57 registration plate on the evening of Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 could be central to the investigation.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland area of England on those dates and officers are urging anyone who "saw something a little odd or out of place" to come forward.

READ MORE: Missing former Fettes College teacher feared dead

Anyone travelling on the A7, the A68 or any other roads in these areas during the hours of darkness is being urged to think back.

Detective superintendent Andrew Patrick added they were particularly keen to hear from those with dashboard-mounted cameras.

He said: "This is obviously a very distressing time for Peter's family and our priority is to find him.

"I am therefore seeking the public’s help in trying to find Peter's body.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out which had led us to explore this area.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland, including travelling on the A7, the A68 or any others roads in these areas, during the hours of darkness on either Monday, 15 August, 2022 and Tuesday, 16 August, 2022.

"That evening and early morning was the end of the very hot weather we had, and a warning for thunderstorms was issued.

"I would ask anyone who may have been in these areas to think back to that time, you may remember it due to the unusual hot weather and thunderstorms.

"I believe the areas of the Scottish Borders and Northumberland are key to helping us find Peter, so please take time to think back and consider if you saw a 57 plate dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra in and around those areas.

"Did you see something a little odd or out of place, perhaps you noticed a car parked somewhere, or even off road, do you remember anything which struck you as odd at the time?

"I am also keen to speak to anyone who travels in these areas regularly and has a dash cam.

"Please check the footage as it may have captured something which could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries to locate Peter."

The force is hoping witnesses can narrow down the area so that officers can carry out a more systematic search.

Members of the public can send information directly to the Major Investigation Team anonymously here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S27-PO1

Anyone with information can also call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1745 of August 12 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.