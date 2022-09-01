The Orkney Islands and the Western Isles have seen a population boost as Scots escaped cities for a rural lifestyle during the pandemic.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) has delved deeper into figures which showed Scotland’s city population fell during the pandemic.

A years-long trend of a declining rural population was reversed in estimates coming up to July 30, 2021.

The NRS has now assessed almost 7,000 small geographic areas, or data zones, in Scotland to uncover more detail about the population change.

The Orkney Islands experienced the most population growth, with 66% of its data zones increasing, followed by Na h-Eileanan Siar (61%) and Shetland (60%).

In contrast, 19 out of 32 local authority areas experienced population decrease in more than half of their data zones.

Three areas in the west of Scotland saw the largest proportion of data zones decrease from mid-2020 to July 2021.

Accessible and remote areas had the largest increases in particular – by 13,200 (2%) and 4,700 (1.6%) respectively.

They are West Dunbartonshire, with 69% of data zones decreasing in population, followed by Renfrewshire (64%) and Inverclyde (62%).

However, most people still live in large urban areas, (38%), and other urban areas (34%), the data shows.

Esther Roughsedge, a statistician at NRS, said: “The population of small geographical areas changes over time for many reasons, including birth and deaths as well as migration inwards and outwards.

“Every council area has pockets of population growth and decline.

“In the latest year, the largest proportions of data zone increasing in population were mainly in rural and island council areas.

“This is quite different to the patterns we saw the previous year.”