AN ARDROSSAN street was closed off after a car crashed into the front of a house.
Streets surrounding St Margaret's Road have been cordoned off by police officers due to a gas leak caused by the collision, which happened at around 11.45am on Thursday, September 1.
Eyewitness reports, which have now been verified by police, suggest no one was seriously harmed as a result of the incident.
One person present at the scene told our sister paper the Ardrossan and Saltcoats Herald that the ambulance service took the driver of the vehicle to hospital.
They also said that the householder was not within the premises at the time of the crash.
Officers remained present at the scene ensuring the area was secure.
Fire crews were also in attendance, and moved the vehicle away from the building to reveal the extent of the damage they were dealing with.
Staff from gas networks company SGN were also at the scene to deal with the gas leak caused by the crash.
Soon after the crash, the smell of gas in the area "could knock you out" according to one passer-by.
This smell had cleared later in the day, but returned briefly when the front door and window of the property were opened to allow any trapped gas to escape.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Thursday, 1 September, 2022, police were called to St Margaret’s Road in Ardrossan, following a report of a car crashing into a building.
"A cordon was erected for a short time, as a precaution, due to a gas leak.
"There were no reported serious injuries.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.46am on Thursday, September 1 to reports of an incident involving a car and a property at St Margaret’s Road, Ardrossan.
“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and crews are currently still at the scene ensuring the area is safe.”
SGN and the Scottish Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment.
