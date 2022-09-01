A diver has died after being injured at a harbour on the Isle of Lewis.

Emergency services were called to Stornoway Harbour around 7.15pm on August 31 amid reports of a man being injured.

The 38-year-old diver was pronounced dead while he was being taken to the Western Isles Hospital.

The Health and Safety Executive is working with the police force while an investigation is carried out into the "unexplained" death.

Engineering company McLaughlin and Harvey confirmed the incident occurred at its Stornoway Deep Water Terminal project site.

It is understood the incident involved a worker employed by one of its subcontractors, the BBC reports.

The company has been approached for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, officers received a report of a diver having been injured at Stornoway Harbour.

“A 38-year-old male diver was taken to Western Isles Hospital, however he was pronounced dead en route to hospital. No-one else was injured.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

The Stornoway Port Authority has been contacted for comment.