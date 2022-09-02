The Queen is to miss this year's Braemar Gathering in Scotland amid ongoing mobility issues.

She attends the popular Highland Games event most years during her usual summer stay at Balmoral.

It is understood the decision was taken in the interest of the 96-year-old monarch's comfort.

Queen Elizabeth has been suffering from mobility problems since last year, which has also prompted her to break away from tradition and receive the incoming prime minister at the Scottish estate rather than in London.

The Prince of Wales is still scheduled to attend the Highland Games event this Saturday.

More follows.