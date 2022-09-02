A Glasgow bar has changed “aggressive” door staff after an alleged “spiking” incident in the city centre.

Police are investigating an incident at NQ64 Arcade Bar after a woman was allegedly drugged at the premises on Saturday, August 27.

The retro pub came under fire after a social media post claimed the woman was treated poorly by “callous” employees who refused to help.

Staff investigated the claim

The pub then reviewed CCTV and announced it was “clear that our door stewards have not acted in a manner that we would expect”.

They have now changed their door security and will undertake further training on dealing with intoxication and identifying signs of spiking.

The social media post made by an angry customer stated the woman began to display symptoms after just one drink while playing on the arcade machines.

The bar offers games and drinks for adults only

The post read: “She was dragged out, literally, under the arms by two bouncers and dumped in the street.

“She could barely stand and was losing consciousness at an alarming rate.

"The security staff at your bar at this point insisted she was just drunk and not to call an ambulance.

“We could not get her to stand and grew increasingly concerned while staff looked on, and even began smoking and laughing.

“Staff and patrons from the bar next door came out to assist us in first aid and called an ambulance.

“The staff were callous, clearly wanted to not bother with the incident, and aggressive during an emergency situation.”

The retro bar has changed staff

The bar claimed they have investigated the complaint and remain committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for their team and guests.

The adult-only ‘gaming and drinking den’ opened in spring in the former space of the Distrikt club on Bell Street at Merchant Square.

They released a statement saying: “Having reviewed our CCTV, taken witness statements, and further having had third party mobile phone footage provided it is clear that our door stewards have not acted in a manner that we would expect.

“Our CCTV footage shows the female walking with assistance from our door stewards from the toilet to the front door where she is then being spoken to by her friends.

“Water was offered by a manager. The female’s condition then appears to worsen and it is clear that further assistance should have been offered.

“As a result of the investigation we have changed our door security and next week our team will undertake further training on dealing with intoxication and identifying signs of spiking.

“NQ64 is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for our team and our guests.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a possible spiking incident at a premises on Bell Street in Glasgow in the evening of Saturday, 27 August, 2022.

“The incident was reported to police on Tuesday, 30 August, and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 23:31 hours on 27 August to attend an incident on Bell St, Glasgow. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”