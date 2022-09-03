HE once sold his caricature pictures on Glasgow's famous thoroughfare Sauchiehall Street for £1 at the age of just 16.



Since then artist Gordon Wilson has gone on to exhibit his work all over the world, however his latest project is a bit closer to home.

Mr Wilson has been on an incredible journey from painting street caricatures as a schoolboy to fine art gallery exhibitions with the launch of an exclusive exhibition at one of Scotland’s leading contemporary art galleries.

The Annan Gallery in Glasgow’s West End is hosting the renowned artist’s new solo exhibition, Objective Perspective, which opens today and runs to September 25.

Gordon Wilson at the Annan Gallery with Scott and Susan Bennett

Milngavie-based Mr Wilson has become one of Scotland’s most recognised painters at home and abroad, winning a massive international following thanks to exhibitions not only in Scotland but London, New York and Hong Kong, as well as expanding his reach through his embrace of social media and online sales.

However, he's never forgotten how it all started and the journey to get where he is today.

A young Gordon Wilson on his journey to his dreams

He said: “It’s been 30 years of toil to get where I am. My first five or six years as a self-employed artist I took work wherever I could.

“I’ve gone from selling caricatures at 16-years-old on Sauchiehall Street for a pound a time to having my own solo exhibitions in art galleries – I never thought this would happen.

“The drive for success was always there, I’ve been striving ever since. I’m always pushing the boundaries and trying different avenues.”

While Sauchiehall Street might not have the same bustling atmosphere or footfall of 30 years ago, he says there is still a sense of creativity.

Mr Wilson added: “I think that footfall in town is definitely less than it was back in the late 1980s. I suppose online shopping and Covid has drastically affected that in recent years. However, I’m pleased to see creativity still abounds in the form of buskers and artists who I encounter in my occasional trips into the city centre. Indeed ‘graffiti art ‘ is now a sanctioned art form and there are graffiti tours one can take around Glasgow."

It's his embrace of online that makes him a perfect partner for the Annan Gallery, which has roots dating back to the 19th century.

Gordon Wilson has memories of Sauchiehall Street as a teenager

With online exhibitions, previews and sales growing from around the world, the gallery’s husband and wife owners Scott and Susan Bennett are delighted to be hosting the work of such a popular artist.

Mr Bennett said: “We exhibit what we see as the very best of Scottish contemporary art. We’ve been working with Gordon for many years so it’s been wonderful to watch his reputation deservedly continue to grow.

“Gordon’s work is incredibly sought after and demand is increasing. He’s now one of Scotland’s most recognised contemporary artists and Gordon’s last exhibitions have been near sell-out shows - that rarely happens to any artist so it’s a testament to the quality and desirability of his work.

“As art-buying habits and how people see and interact with art changes, many artists are embracing technology as a way to further showcase their art to a wider audience. ”

After leaving art school, Mr Wilson worked in advertising, launched his own framing business and finally decided to become a full-time artist seven years ago. He hasn’t looked back since, and is delighted to work with a forward thinking business like the Annan Gallery.

Susan and Scott Bennett, of the Annan Gallery, chose a different career path

The 54-year-old said: “I’m amazed at how the art world continues to evolve. Just before the pandemic, my gallery flooded and I lost a lot of my work. That was awful, but I then found that interest in my work grew online, culminating in a fantastically successful exhibition that year at the Annan. I’m amazed at how much social media, particularly Instagram and Facebook, helped me to reach a new audience.

“I work with galleries like Annan because they’re pro-active and understand the importance of expanding their reach and making the work more accessible online. I always give priority to progressive galleries, who understand the importance of leveraging technology. Annan Gallery uses social media 3D, visual aids and mock-ups, all of which have really helped to bring the paintings to a new audience and into the homes of those who can’t physically come to the gallery. Even though there’s no experience quite like being there in person.”

Based in the west end of Glasgow, the Annan Gallery was taken on in 2017 by the Bennetts, who wanted to build on the rich artistic traditions of the Annan brand.

The couple previously worked in corporate jobs in London before returning to Scotland, moved into the art world by buying the Strathearn Gallery in 2013 and then the Annan Gallery in 2017. The couple have been delighted with their career change and have relished the opportunity to showcase the best art in Scotland art by building a worldwide client base.

Mr Bennett added: “While there is still no substitute for standing in front of a painting and enjoying art in person, with clients spread around the world, many dealings are now online. We have a number of fantastic tools available to us to help show the art to remote clients so we’re continuing to expand and any gallery that’s doing well has to embrace technology and social media.

“Events of the last few years have pushed many galleries into using technologies quicker than they might ordinarily have, but I only see this as a positive.

Putting in the hard work is another factor the Annan Gallery owners share with Mr Wilson, who is renowned for earning his success with graft as well as putting his “blood, sweat and tears” into his work.

He added: “It has given me a huge amount of pleasure to paint this exhibition. I love dealing with Scott and Susan at the Annan Gallery, and I’m excited to see the work in situ. Viewing the work online is one thing, but the impact and awe of seeing the paintings on the wall is something to behold. I’m extremely proud of the body of work I’ve submitted.”

‘Objective Perspective’ a Solo Exhibition of Gordon Wilson’s new paintings, will be at the Annan Gallery, Glasgow from September 3 to 25.