GLASGOW city centre streets will be closed to allow filming to get underway for the second series of TV drama Crime.
Starring Dougray Scott, the drama will be shooting scenes in the city from Sunday, September 11 which will see the closure of some routes and restrictions on others.
Crime, which was partly filmed in the Wyndford area of the city last year, is also due to begin shooting at Scotland's newest film studio. Crews will be filming at the recently opened Pioneer Film Studios in Stepps.
Roads affected and dates and times of restriction apply to all vehicles, with the exception of an emergency service vehicle carrying out an emergency response or vehicles given permission from Glasgow City Council filming and events section.
The streets affected are:
Sunday, September 11 from 3pm to Wednesday, September 14 at 8am
No waiting, loading and unloading
Somerset Place between Elderslie Street and property number 8
Elderslie Street, west side only between Sauchiehall Street and Clairmont Gardens
Clifton Street between Somerset Place Mews and Sauchiehall Street
Monday, September 12 8am to Tuesday, September 13 at 11.59pm
No vehicles in Somerset Place for its full length
Clifton Street between Somerset Place Mews and Somerset Place
Monday, September 12 3pm to Wednesday, September 14 6pm
No waiting, loading and unloading
Wester Common Road
Ellesmere Street
Wednesday, September 14 2pm to Thursday, September 15 1pm
No vehicles (stop and hold 3 minutes max wait)
Wester Common Road at Wester Common Drive
Ellesmere Street prior to Wester Common Road
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here