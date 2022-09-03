GLASGOW city centre streets will be closed to allow filming to get underway for the second series of TV drama Crime.

Starring Dougray Scott, the drama will be shooting scenes in the city from Sunday, September 11 which will see the closure of some routes and restrictions on others.

Crime, which was partly filmed in the Wyndford area of the city last year, is also due to begin shooting at Scotland's newest film studio. Crews will be filming at the recently opened Pioneer Film Studios in Stepps.

Roads affected and dates and times of restriction apply to all vehicles, with the exception of an emergency service vehicle carrying out an emergency response or vehicles given permission from Glasgow City Council filming and events section.

The streets affected are:

Sunday, September 11 from 3pm to Wednesday, September 14 at 8am

No waiting, loading and unloading

Somerset Place between Elderslie Street and property number 8

Elderslie Street, west side only between Sauchiehall Street and Clairmont Gardens

Clifton Street between Somerset Place Mews and Sauchiehall Street

Monday, September 12 8am to Tuesday, September 13 at 11.59pm

No vehicles in Somerset Place for its full length

Clifton Street between Somerset Place Mews and Somerset Place

Monday, September 12 3pm to Wednesday, September 14 6pm

No waiting, loading and unloading

Wester Common Road

Ellesmere Street

Wednesday, September 14 2pm to Thursday, September 15 1pm

No vehicles (stop and hold 3 minutes max wait)

Wester Common Road at Wester Common Drive

Ellesmere Street prior to Wester Common Road

 

 