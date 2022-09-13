Florentines have become a classic biscuit to enjoy at Christmas, probably thanks to the candied peel and glacé cherries that are so beloved at this time of year. But these are too good to wait until then. These Florentine biscuits are a rich and indulgent treat that should be enjoyed by everyone – anytime!
Ingredients
75 g unsalted butter
75 g Caster sugar
75 Golden syrup
75 g) Plain flour
¼ tsp fine salt
110 g Flaked almonds
75g glacé cherries – quartered
100g Pistachio nuts – roughly chopped
150g dark chocolate – 70%
Method
Preheat oven 180c/160c fan/ gas mark 4
First line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.
In a medium sized saucepan, combine the sugar, butter and syrup and bring to the boil.
Cook on a medium heat and allow to cook until the mixture turns golden brown.
Add the almonds, cherries, salt and flour then mix together quickly to coat in the buttery-sugar mixture.
Place spoonfuls of the mixture on the baking trays, making sure you leave sufficient space in between each Florentine as they will spread quite a bit.
Place the trays in the oven and allow to bake for 10-15 minutes until the cookies are a deep amber colour.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack completely.
Melt the chocolate in the microwave or in a bowl over a pan of simmering water and spread onto the back of each Florentine. Whilst the chocolate is still wet scatter over the pistachio nuts. Allow to set then store in the fridge until ready to eat.
Gary Townsend's recipe: Florentines are not just fro Christmas
