2022 is Scotland’s Year of Stories – a celebration of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

Stories are a vital part of Scotland’s culture and every community has a different tale to tell.

From Orkney to Whithorn, and Arran to Anstruther, communities are coming together to showcase Scotland’s rich storytelling and literary heritage, and to tell the tales that matter uniquely to them, through a diverse and vibrant programme of storytelling events.

Stories old and new are being told in a multitude of languages – including English, Gaelic, Scots, Arabic and British Sign Language – by the people who call Scotland home.

Young people, refugees, the LGBTQ+ community and island dwellers, are among those bringing Scotland’s distinct culture to life in this celebratory programme.

The lives and works of iconic Scots, Scotland’s diverse landscapes, local myths and legends, and participants' own stories have inspired new events that will engage local audiences and visitors through an imaginative mix of storytelling, film screenings, live music, creative workshops, theatrical performances, guided walks and more.

Events are being hosted by community groups, museums, culture and heritage organisations and visitor attractions – keep an eye out for new and exciting events at some of your favourite venues and locations across Scotland.

More events are being announced each week as dates are confirmed.

Here is a flavour of some of the community stories events taking place right across the country this September. Explore the full programme here to find events near you.

Arctic Ventures: Forgotten Stories of Scottish Whaling

Until 27 November, Scottish Fisheries Museum, Anstruther

Free

http://www.scotfishmuseum.org/blog/post.php?s=2022-08-08-arctic-ventures-forgotten-stories-of-scottish-whaling

For Scotland’s Year of Stories, the Scottish Fisheries Museum explores the fascinating forgotten stories of Scottish whaling through an imaginative new gallery display – inviting visitors to make a deeper connection with the subject matter.

Although brutal and exploitative, the whaling industry responded to a need for resources in 18th century Scotland and a vibrant culture was generated around it. The main narrative of the exhibition will align Anstruther and the museum’s building with the background of the wider story of Scottish whaling.

Renowned whaling artist Caroline Hack will bring aspects of this story to life through her bespoke textile art and handmade books, echoing the crafts and logs undertaken on long whaling voyages in the past.

----------------------------------------------

The Apprentice’s Tale

Until 5 December, The Tall Ship Glenlee, Glasgow

Free

https://www.visitscotland.com/info/events/the-apprentices-tale-p2724911?prodtypes=even&loc=Scotland&locplace=&locprox=0&isostartdate=&isoenddate=&refine-date=on&name=apprentice

Travel back in time and join Andy the Apprentice on a voyage from Sydney to Cape Town on the Tall Ship Glenlee!

On Tuesday 20 August 1918, the Glenlee sailed out from Sydney Harbour, accompanied by the sounds of sea shanties sung by the crew as they hauled up the anchor chains. On board was Ernest (Andy) Andersen, an apprentice who joined the crew aged 16.

Guided by Andy's own logbook, his life onboard will be shared through an exhibition and family trail. From the top of the rig, down to the bottom of the cargo hold, the Glenlee was Andy's home for four years and through his own words, the history of Glenlee will be brought alive.

In addition to an exhibition featuring memorabilia from Andy's life, the journey will be digitally mapped on a daily basis. This will be shared on the Tall Ship Glenlee’s website, so Andy's international journey can be followed by a truly global audience.

-----------------------------------------------

The Force K6 – Indian Contingent Story

20 September (7.30-9.30pm), Newtonmore Village Hall, Newtonmore

Adults £10 / Conc £6 / Can’t afford a ticket £0

https://www.visitscotland.com/info/events/the-force-k6-indian-contingent-story-p2722801?prodtypes=even&loc=Scotland&locplace=&locprox=0&isostartdate=&isoenddate=&refine-date=on&name=Force+K6

The story of Force K6 shared through storytelling, images, music and poetry near where the soldiers camped in Strathspey exactly 80 years ago.

Discover the fascinating but little-known story of a Muslim force – part of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps – who were stationed in the Cairngorms during WWII after fleeing the blitzkrieg in Dunkirk.

This unique multi-media performance will explore the experiences of Force K6, later re-named The Indian Contingent, as they camped in Speyside, joined mountain warfare training and formed friendships with local communities across the Highlands – helping on farms, playing with children and sharing chapatis and stories.

The performance will include original footage of the Contingent, sung Islamic verse and flute from musician Hamish Napier, as well as stories told by Dr Ghee Bowman, author of ‘The Indian Contingent: The Forgotten Muslim Soldiers of Dunkirk’ and Colin Hexley, the son of Lt Col. T.W.P. Hexley who served with Force K6, among others.

Organised by the Storylands Sessions in partnership with Colourful Heritage, The Force K6 – Indian Contingent Story is taking place as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories and Badenoch Heritage Festival 2022.

-----------------------------------------------------

St Duthac Book and Arts Festival

22 – 26 September, various venues in Tain and Easter Ross

Prices vary but many events are free

https://www.stduthacbookfest.com/stduthacbookfest

St Duthac Book and Arts Festival’s varied and exciting programme includes storytelling walks and talks to celebrate Scotland’s Year of Stories.

A varied and exciting programme is planned for St Duthac Book and Arts Festival 2022 – taking place from 22 to 26 September – featuring authors, storytellers, musicians, poets and artists from across the Easter Ross Peninsula area and beyond.

From castles to churches, and hotels to village halls, a wide array of venues will play host to festival events. To celebrate Scotland’s Year of Stories, iconic local tales will be brought to life through walks and talks in the stunning and historically important places where some of the stories are set.

There are also family-friendly events planned, plus the welcome return of the hugely popular Pop-Up-Bookshop in Tain.

----------------------------------------------

Guardian of the Gateway: Beauly Wych Elm Celebration

Saturday 24 September (1-4pm), Beauly Priory

Free

www.circus.scot/beauly-wych-elm-celebration

A special event within the stunning Beauly Priory to celebrate the ancient Wych Elm tree during the Autumn Equinox with stories, food and art.

Circus Artspace are working in collaboration with Highland artist Isabel McLeish to celebrate the ancient Wych Elm tree at Beauly Priory – which is nearly 800 years old and believed to be the oldest Wych Elm in Europe. Sadly, the tree is dying of Dutch Elm Disease and it had its last buds in 2021.

This event will bring together the local community with artists, writers and partnership organisations to discover, celebrate and share their own stories and research about the Wych Elm.

The celebration will feature the first reading of a new commissioned story from Highland writer Mandy Haggith, as well as invited tree health experts Phil Baarda (NatureScot) and Max Coleman (Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh).

Some of the stories created in response to the tree, collected through Circus Artspace’s recent open call, will also be showcased.

Plus there will be tree-inspired food and family art activities with artist Sadie Stoddart.

Circus Artspace is a collective of practising, professional artists committed to making contemporary art accessible to a broader Highland audience.

--------------------------------------------------

Scotland’s Year of Stories Concert: The Singing Land

25 September (3pm), The MacRobert Hall, Tarland

Adults £5 / Under-16s £0

https://www.visitscotland.com/info/events/scotlands-year-of-stories-concert-the-singing-land-p2722881?prodtypes=even&loc=Scotland&locplace=&locprox=0&isostartdate=&isoenddate=&refine-date=on&name=The+Singing+Land

Join Tarland Food and Music Festival for this rousing concert celebrating the community, language and cultural identity of the North East of Scotland through music, songs and stories.

A group of talented creatives – multi-instrumentalists Hamish Napier and Arthur Coates, fiddler Paul Anderson, Scots singer and fiddler Shona Donaldson, and poet and traditional ballad singer Sheena Blackhall – will perform local music and song with accompanying stories specific to Deeside and the North East and the fishing, farming and travelling communities who have lived and worked in the area.

Hear old stories and folklore as well as new pieces which were written as part of The Dee and Don Ceilidh ‘Collective Our Living Rivers and Glens’ Project and inspired by local people, nature, places and myths.

---------------------------------------------

Dark Sky Storywalk

25 & 26 September, times vary, The Carrachs Dark Sky Discovery Site, Braes of Glenlivet

Free

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/tomintoul-glenlivet-star-party-517699

Explore the night sky as the Gaels, Picts and Vikings saw it, with stories of the planets and constellations. In this gentle guided walk through Cairngorms Dark Sky Park at dusk, rediscover our own ancestors' understanding of the stars and how this impacted on daily life.

The walk takes in the unique place of the Hidden College of Scalan in the Braes of Glenlivet, a former Catholic seminary which existed quietly while Catholicism was outlawed in Scotland. Keep warm with a cup of freshly brewed wild tea. You're in for a treat!

--------------------------------------

Story Ceilidh

27 September (6pm), Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock

Free

https://www.beaconartscentre.co.uk/events/story-ceilidh



Celebrate Inverclyde’s multicultural community at this evening of traditional stories from Scotland, Syria and beyond.

Come along to this relaxed evening of family storytelling by the banks of the River Clyde to enjoy traditional stories, ballads and poems in Arabic, Scots and Gaelic, told by people from across the community of Inverclyde. From magical wells and treasure-filled palaces, to warrior Queens and witches, there’s a story for everyone.



The stories have been developed in workshops led by Magic Torch Comics and an illustrated collection of the tales will be available free to all audience members on the evening.

------------------------------------------------

Tanuki Tales – stories from Japan and beyond

1 & 8 October, The Japanese Garden at Cowden, Dollar

£8.50 (price includes garden entry)

https://cowden-garden.myshopify.com/products/tanuki-tales-stories-from-japan-and-beyond-including-garden-tickets

To celebrate Scotland’s Year of Stories, the Japanese Garden at Cowden – a stunning landscape, nestled beneath the Ochil Hills – has been exploring mythical tales linked to its history and that of Ella Christie, the Garden’s creator, who was a keen traveller.

Storyteller Lindsey Gibb will paint a vivid picture of the countries Ella travelled to by telling the stories she might have heard as she rode down dusty tracks, sailed the seas and explored the sights.

Hear about the Tanuki – a Japanese mythical creature – and other tales from around the world. Suitable for age 8+. Welcome and warmth provided!

-------------------------------------------

Shades: A Black Queer Storytelling Cabaret

15 October (6-7pm), Fruitmarket, Edinburgh

Free

https://buytickets.at/pollyanna/745401

A sensational storytelling cabaret of drag, opera, pole dancing and poetry, celebrating queer and Black stories from award-winning performers.

Your fabulous host for the evening is Rhys’ Pieces – rapping drag queen extraordinaire and one-person cabaret troupe giving you everything that’ll make you go ‘Woah! Wow! What?!’.

Winner of LipSync1000 and QX Magazine Best Variety Cabaret Act 2019, they are one of the most significant cabaret artists in the UK. They are joined by Andrea Baker, a mezzo soprano opera singer known for her ‘stupendous and heartrending’ talent who will share stories and songs of the African American female voice, Briana Pegado – striking yet sensitive poet and movement artist, and Kheanna Walker – dazzling and gravity-defying pole dancer.

If you fancy unique storytelling perspectives, unrivaled skill and a good dose of dazzle… get yourself to the cabaret!

