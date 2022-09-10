What’s the story?

Britain’s Greatest Obsessions.

I’ll need more information.

A new six-part Sky History series shines a spotlight on a clutch of weird and wonderful subjects.

First up: Harry Hill talks humour as he examines why people across the UK believe that they are world-beating when it comes to being funny.

Where does this self-belief in comedy prowess come from? “I’ve had so much fun talking to the experts and trying to find out,” says Hill.

“From my hilarious German friend Henning Wehn to Punch and Judy man John Styles. I have answers – and they’ll surprise you.”

Anything else?

Future episodes will see Madness frontman Suggs look at the intertwined theme of pubs and community spirit, while naturalist Chris Packham discovers more about how animals went from working companions to much-beloved pets.

TV host Lorraine Kelly sets out to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the Second World War, meeting with experts to learn stories of reluctant spies, derring-do and evacuees.

Comedians Reginald D Hunter and Alexei Sayle hold a mirror up to the origins of the British class system. And Liza Tarbuck learns that our obsession with the weather is far more than idle small talk.

When can I watch?

Britain’s Greatest Obsessions begins on Sky History, Monday, 9pm.