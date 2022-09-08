After a long, hot summer, during which they cross-crossed the country visiting every single home, apartment and development entered into The Herald Property Awards for Scotland, the judges have now done the tricky business of drawing up their short list.

And it isn’t just bricks and mortars that they had to decide upon, some of the many property professionals who take part at this year’s ceremony on Thursday, 29 September at Doubltree by Hilton Glasgow Central, are also in the running for recognition on account of the contribution that they have made to clients, their own companies and to the entire Scottish property industry.

The event is the highlight of the year for Scotland’s developers, letting agents and associated professions. It’s a chance to get together and discuss the state of the industry and to compare notes on how the sector is thriving amongst the many challenges that it is facing, including staff shortages, supply chain problems and rising energy costs.

Andrew McFarlane, Consultant, DM Hall and Chair of the judging panel, says: “After two years of disruption caused by Covid, the industry is having to draw on all its abilities once again, so the 15th anniversary of the launch of The Herald Property Awards for Scotland will be a chance for everyone working in the business to congratulate themselves on their achievements in the face of very tough conditions.”

The event will be hosted by Garry Spence, Clyde 1 DJ and one of the country’s most recognisable voices and this year there are 20 awards up for grabs, including, new for 2022, a Green Housing Award, that will recognise those manufacturers and supplies that are leading the way in safeguarding the future of the construction industry and contributing towards the net-zero carbon movement with products including heat pumps and natural building materials.

Other categories include ‘Best Family Home (large)’ sponsored by DAW Interiors and Deane Harrison, Sales & Marketing Director, Daw Interiors, says: “We’re looking forward to celebrating Scotland’s property sector at the awards, and we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Best Family Home (Large) category. We wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

The Residential Letting Team of the Year category is sponsored by buildings insurance claims and property reinstatement specialists, Aspray Glasgow West, and John Strange, Director, says: “We are delighted to be part of this year’s awards, recognising businesses within the Scottish property industry who go above and beyond to help people and we are looking forward to meeting the nominated Residential Letting Teams at this year’s event.”

The Best Luxury Home category (for developers building more than 50 units) is sponsored by property management company, Ross & Liddell, while the Best Show Home category is sponsored by DAW Signs.

Managing Director, Gary Daw, says: “The team at Daw Signs & Fit Outs are thrilled to be sponsoring the Best Show Home category at this year’s awards – we can’t wait to spend the evening celebrating the best Scotland’s property sector has to offer”

Other categories in the awards, include Best Apartment, Best Renovation/Conversion and Affordable Housing Development of the Year.

The Affordable Housing Development of the Year award is sponsored by NHBC; Development of the Year is sponsored by s1homes and the new Green Housing Award is sponsored by Lowther, part of the Wheatley Group. This year’s awards are also supported by STAR Recruitment and Redfire Property Marketing.



Frank McCafferty, Wheatley Group Director of Repairs and Assets, said: “Lowther and Wheatley Group are delighted to support these awards which showcase achievement and innovation in home building and regeneration in Scotland.

“At Wheatley Group, all our partner organisations are working together to increase the supply of affordable housing in our communities. We’re committed to driving up the quality and the range of the homes we deliver and meeting the needs and expectations of our customers.

Meanwhile the Estate Agency of the Year category is sponsored by Landmark Scotland.

Lorna Kerr, Business Development Director, says:“Landmark Scotland is very much looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the best Estate Agent in Scotland at this year’s Herald Property Awards. We know from the shortlist that the finalists represent some of the finest and most progressive agencies in Scotland, and that the bar for winning has been set very high. We wish all the finalists in all the categories the very best of luck, and we look forward to meeting with entrants and sponsors later this month.”

A few tickets are still available for the event itself and details are available from https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/



