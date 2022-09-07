A former period dignity officer is gearing up to sue his employers over a public dismissal after the role was axed.
Jason Grant was selected for the role by a Period Dignity Working Group in Tayside in August, however, the role was scrapped on Tuesday after "threats and abuse" was targeted at individuals involved in recent weeks.
The appointment originally prompted a backlash from the likes of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and tennis star Martina Navratilova.
Employment law specialist, Ryan Russell, of MML Legal, confirmed the firm’s involvement in the case to the Courier.
Mr Grant is now seeking to take legal action against the working group consisting of Dundee and Angus College, Angus Council, Dundee City Council and Perth College which hired him.
A statement by his lawyer alleged Mr Grant was "publicly removed on Tuesday before his employer had officially confirmed the position in writing to him".
“Let it be known that my client was removed from his role and did not leave," the statement added.
“This was not something they wanted to happen and he was excluded from key discussions and decisions that were made.
“Jason was appointed by the partnership and collectively they concluded that this person was the best candidate for the role after a thorough recruitment process.
“A very public landmark appointment was to be the beginning of an exciting new chapter for all concerned."
The statement continued that the man had gone from "poster boy to fall guy in a matter of weeks.”
It alleged the working group "said absolutely nothing" while Mr Grant came under "constant attack from all around the globe".
The role aimed to “coordinate and streamline the approach to Period Dignity across Perth & Kinross, Dundee and Angus.”
The officer's duties include “engaging with staff, partners, communities and young people in developing and delivering a campaign that stretches across our regions, raising awareness and understanding of the Period Product Act and the expanse of work happening in our respective communities.”
However, the working group confirmed it was scrapped, citing "threats and abuse" targeting individuals.
A statement from Mr Grant's legal team adds: “There are many legal issues arising not only from the appointment but in the decisions that have been made not to support Jason or stand by their appointment which could impact his health, career and future prospects.
“If Jason was not a man, would he have been dismissed from the role?
“How would you feel if a member of your family was treated like this? The legal process and pursuit of justice will bring answers.”
MML Legal and the working group have been approached by the Herald.
