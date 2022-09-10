IT IS considered to be one of the highest honours for a company to receive a royal warrant and even more so to have three at the same time.

Along with royal patronage, it reflects a reputation for high quality goods and the royal arms above any shop attracts global interest.

In Ballater, following the Queen’s death, there is a sombre mood and a sense of shock at the apparent suddenness of the monarch’s passing after some of the village folk had the honour of seeing her just weeks earlier.

Although there is a buzz with a steady flow of people coming to the town on route to lay flowers at Balmoral Castle.

The Deeside town has more royal warrants than any other place in the UK and the connections to the royal family run deep.

Balmoral Castle was handed down to the late Queen through the generations after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Bridge Street, Ballater, Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

There is a fondness and affection for the royal family with many shopkeepers serving the royal household for several decades.

But there are concerns about what the future holds for Ballater and will the royal link continue to be just as strong.

A Royal Warrant of Appointment allows a company or trader to the royal household to use the royal arms in connection with their business.

To qualify, a business has to have supplied products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the Royal Households of HM The Queen or HRH The Prince of Wales for not less than five years out of the past seven.

John Sinclair, of HM Sheridan butchers, says they are proud to display their two royal warrants, one granted by the late Queen and the other by Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth and her son, the Prince of Wales, attending the Braemar Highland Games at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Aberdeenshire.Photo credit Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

They were also able to display their royal warrant from the Queen Mother up until two years after her death, so had the pride of holding three at the same time.

Mr Sinclair said: “We are hopeful that the royal connection will still be there with the reign of King Charles as he is already so fond of the area with his private lodge at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

“It would be our hope that the younger royals continue with that tradition as well, as the links have been strong since the Victorian era.”

When the royals are in residence, Ballater’s businesses are in constant demand for the supply of goods – from fine foods, including speciality sausages for the famous barbecues which the late Duke of Edinburgh used to command over, to sourcing televisions for Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, at Balmoral.

From bakers to the hardware store, the royals shopped locally during their summer vacations.

“For Ballater businesses there is a tourism spin-off with the royal warrants and if we didn’t have that I think some businesses would struggle to survive,” Mr Sinclair added.

“People might still come to visit the castle, but we would hope they would still come to the town as well. Tourists love the fact they have come to a shop that has a royal warrant and it is a tremendous opportunity for us to have them.

“People buy from us because of the warrant and it means we maintain high standards.

“We will have to apply to the King now and just hope that we can retain the warrant.”

Queen Elizabeth on the lawns at Balmoral with the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne, Prince Charles and baby Prince Andrew, on his father's knees. Photo: PA Wire.

HM Sheridan was first appointed a royal warrant in 1981 and, sadly, the owner Michael died around the same time as the Queen Mother but Mr Sinclair has been able to retain those warrants and has his own memories of meeting the late Queen.

“I have met the Queen six times before at various events, but it was in my role as chieftain of the Ballater Highland Games at Balmoral that I saw her most recently.

“We created a new event, the Balmoral Stones, for the games in honour of her 70-year reign,” he added.

“We had two 35kg stones made for an event, totalling 70kg, and thought it would be nice if we presented them to the Queen.

“We arranged for the Ballater and District Pipe Band to play for her. She watched the band for about 15 minutes and it was wonderful to see her.”

Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The royal warrants are a guarantee of the quality of the service and the traders of Ballater who hold warrants appreciate the honour and distinction bestowed on them.

A royal warrant is usually granted for up to five years and reviewed in the year before it is due to expire so that a decision can be made as to whether it should be renewed for another period of up to five years, but it can only be displayed for up to two years after the grantor’s death.

It is up to a reigning monarch to decide who can grant a warrant.

Many royals are on first name terms with local business owners in Ballater and Chairman of the Community Council James Anderson says the Queen’s death seems like the loss of a neighbour.

“The Queen and her family have been a huge part of life here in Ballater and that link with the royal household as been vastly important.

“There is a sense of pride for those who display and visitors like to say they have bought something from the royal baker’s or butcher’s.

“It is a unique link that we have with the estate. I am a landscaper and in the past have been commissioned to do work at Balmoral.

“We hope we continue to have a strong link as it would not be the same without them. There is no doubt it helps local businesses.”

Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

During this unprecedented time, it is not yet clear how Ballater Community Council and the area will pay their own tribute to the late Queen, but there is a sense the the royal family feel at ease in the area.

“It is very sombre here as it as if we have lost a neighbour,” Mr Anderson said.

“I think Balmoral is a sanctuary for the family and they are left to go about their business when they are here.”