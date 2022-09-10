A planned march has been prevented from taking place by officers amid fears a "counter-protest" could cause disruption.

Members of the force were authorised to use the power under Section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 to prevent the event from going ahead.

It is understood the procession is organised by Cairde na h'Éireann with an expected attendance of around 150 people.

A social media post announcing the event described it as a gathering to "pay tribute to the men and women of the International Brigades who fought against fascism and in defence of democracy in Spain".

Supporters were invited to assemble on Millroad Street from 10.30am on September 10.

The city's chief superintendent Mark Sutherland said the decision, which was taken as a "last resort", is in the interest of "public safety".

The legislation grants a senior police officer powers to impose conditions on protests and marches and even prohibit it from entering any public place.

Glasgow chief superintendent Mark Sutherland added: "I have authorised officers to use powers under Section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 to prevent this procession going ahead on the grounds of public safety and to minimise disruption to the local community.

"Police Scotland’s priority is always public safety and this decision was taken as a last resort after careful consideration of the potential impact of a planned counter-protest.

"Decisions about how to police protests require consideration of complex and often competing rights and issues.

"The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protestors, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions."