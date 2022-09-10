A planned march has been prevented from taking place by officers amid fears a "counter-protest" could cause disruption.
Members of the force were authorised to use the power under Section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 to prevent the event from going ahead.
It is understood the procession is organised by Cairde na h'Éireann with an expected attendance of around 150 people.
A social media post announcing the event described it as a gathering to "pay tribute to the men and women of the International Brigades who fought against fascism and in defence of democracy in Spain".
Supporters were invited to assemble on Millroad Street from 10.30am on September 10.
The city's chief superintendent Mark Sutherland said the decision, which was taken as a "last resort", is in the interest of "public safety".
The legislation grants a senior police officer powers to impose conditions on protests and marches and even prohibit it from entering any public place.
Glasgow chief superintendent Mark Sutherland added: "I have authorised officers to use powers under Section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 to prevent this procession going ahead on the grounds of public safety and to minimise disruption to the local community.
"Police Scotland’s priority is always public safety and this decision was taken as a last resort after careful consideration of the potential impact of a planned counter-protest.
"Decisions about how to police protests require consideration of complex and often competing rights and issues.
"The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protestors, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here