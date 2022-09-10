A travel warning has been as Scots head towards the north and south east of the country.

Traffic Scotland has urged people to "only travel if absolutely necessary" on Sunday amid expected delays and road closures.

Well-wishers have flocked towards royal landmarks, including Aberdeenshire estate Balmoral, to pay tribute to the Queen Elizabeth after her death on Thursday.

Roads in and around Balmoral, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh have become "extremely busy", Traffic Scotland warned.

Some roads have already been forced to close to accommodate ceremonies paying respect to the late monarch.

In the capital, a number of major city centre roads have been gated off ahead of the expected arrival of the Queen's coffin.

On Sunday, the coffin will be transported to Edinburgh via Aberdeen, it has been reported.

The coffin will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral where the Queen will lie at rest for 24 hours.

Edinburgh City Council has already confirmed over a dozen roads have closed, but warned that residents can expect further closures at a short notice.

Roads have also been restricted at Balmoral, where residents are instead being advised to use a Park and Ride system operating from both Ballater and Braemar

A statement from Traffic Scotland reads: "If travelling around the north and south-east of the country tomorrow, please only travel if absolutely necessary.

"Roads in and around Balmoral, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh are already extremely busy, with some road closures already in place.

"We are urging everyone to consider if your journey is absolutely necessary.

"If travel is essential, please allow for extra time, walk or cycle (if you can), use alternative routes or travel at a different time. Be prepared to spend long periods of time in your vehicle."