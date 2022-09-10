Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, it has been confirmed.

Details of the state funeral and the days preceding it have now been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

It confirmed the monarch's coffin will leave its current resting point in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle on Sunday.

The Lord lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, councillors and senior officers will pay tribute to her shortly after she departs the Scottish estate tomorrow.

Shortly afterwards, a similar ceremony will take place in Aberdeen.

The cortege is then expected to arrive in Dundee and senior dignitaries will stand on a dais prior to the cortege leaving.

The vehicle is planned to arrive in Edinburgh at around 3.30pm where first minister Nicola Sturgeon and party leaders are invited to view the coffin at the Scottish parliament.

Speed restrictions will be in place on the Kingsway in Dundee and other roads may be closed at short notice and the discretion of senior police officers.

The slow six-hour journey by hears will allow mourners to gather and pay their respect.

On Monday, the coffin will be taken from Holyroodhouse in procession to St Giles’s Cathedral where it will lie at rest until Tuesday September 13, before being taken by air by RAF plane to London.

The Queen will lie in state “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, arriving there on Wednesday September 14 until 6.30am on the morning of her funeral, a senior palace official said.

Thousands of people will be able to file past to see the late monarch’s coffin – and further details of how the public can attend will be announced in the coming days.

A spokesman for the King said the monarch’s main focus will be leading the royal family and nation in mourning over the coming days.

“Whilst, in the next few days, the King will carry out all the necessary state duties, his main focus will be leading the Royal Family, the nation, the Realms and the Commonwealth in mourning Her Majesty The Queen. This will include meeting members of the public, to share in their grief,” the spokesman said.