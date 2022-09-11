Queen Elizabeth II begins her final journey as her coffin leaves Balmoral for Edinburgh today.

The news of Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family on Thursday evening.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, her coffin has remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal Balmoral estate workers can say their last goodbyes.

Police officers arrive at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland where flowers and tributes have been laid by members of the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II coffin route in Scotland on her final journey

On Sunday, September 11 her coffin will be transported from the Balmoral estate to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh by road on a six-hour journey by hearse.

This is to allow mourners to gather in the towns and villages to pay their respects.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to “mark our country’s shared loss”.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral date confirmed and will be held at Westminster Abbey

READ MORE: BBC One, ITV TV schedule today and over weekend as nation pays tribute to The Queen

Where and when to see the late Queen's procession in Scotland

Mapped route of Queen's Coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

10.12 am - The coffin will leave Balmoral Castle and the Royal cortege will pass along the A93 towards the nearby town of Ballater where it is expected to arrive at 10.12 am.

The Aberdeenshire event will be attended by the Lord Lieutenants of Aberdeenshire, as well as senior officers and councillors.

Mourners will be able to see the Royal cortege in safe areas along the route with the best positions expected to be in Aboyne, Banchory and Drumoak.

The public will be guided by stewards to settlements along the route.

11.20 am - The Cortege is expected to arrive in Aberdeen around 11 am where tributes will be paid in Duthie Park.

The public has been invited to pay their respects at a ceremony at Great Southern Road by Duthie Park or on a footpath along the route.

You should be aware that there will be temporary road restrictions in place from 6 am.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

2 pm - Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2 pm.

The cortege will head west on the Kingsway to the Swallow roundabout.

There will also be public viewing areas along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway.

READ MORE: Bank Holiday announced for Queen's funeral as King Charles III formally declared

READ MORE: Will schools close for the Queen’s funeral? Full plans revealed in lead up to funeral

Tayside and Fife civic dignitaries which include Lord Lieutenants, Lord Provost, Provosts, council leaders, other elected members and council chief executives, will stand on a dais just before the cortege leaves the city.

The route will lead to rolling road closures and you should be advised there will be limited additional parking.

The Queen's life in pictures

4 pm - The Royal cortege is expected to arrive in Edinburgh where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will remain overnight.

The First Minister and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament.

It will then be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.

Find out more about how mourners will be able to observe the coffin in the Scottish capital next week here.