Jennifer Lopez is rarely seen without them and it's rumoured even Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, has used hair extensions on occasion to boost her enviable mane.
There is a perception that extensions are generally used to add mermaid-like lengths but not so.
This Morning host Ruth Langsford recently admitted they have helped her achieve her voluminous shoulder length style.
I've had extensions twice before, the first were probably a little too long and and the second a touch too short so with the benefit of experience I know what I'm looking for.
My hair is in quite good nick thanks to a regular regime of hair vitamins and a recent Nanokeratin treatment at Four Hairdressing in Glasgow. I am also a huge fan of silk hair caps, worn overnight to reduce the dreaded frizz.
The salon opened months after the pandemic broke out in a bright and spacious building at 203 Bath Street.
A massive gamble but all four stylists had accrued decades of experience working in another top city centre salon before they decided to branch out with their own business and it is now a bustling success.
They are experts in Great Lengths extensions, the market leader in the industry, which uses ethicaly sourced hair.
It's volume I am looking for and I am in excellent hands with Linda Browne, who has been working with extensions for more than 20 years and uses them herself to boost her baby fine blonde hair.
For those unsure of the process, the steps to achieving a great mane are probably simpler than you might imagine.
During the consultation Linda selects three shades of extension that will blend seamlessly into my own red blonde hair.
A few days later my hair is washed but not conditioned - as it could make the hair too slippery to attach the pre-bonded extensions - and blasted dry.
Linda attaches the hair using round bonds, which she says are the most discreet and she is right, each attachment is tiny and you cannot feel a thing.
I've gone for 100 wefts of hair that are about an inch and a half longer than my own. Expect to pay around £700 for this amount but Linda explains that even 30 extensions (costing around £300) can make a big difference to fine hair.
She has longer hair now but has used them in a swingy blonde bob (Linda advises to go brighter and blonder if going shorter) and I'm already thinking I will switch it up in the future with a similar style. I swing between loving the style statement of a good bob and craving longer hair.
Aftercare of hair extensions is fairly simple and will ensure they last between four and six months.
Hair should be brushed twice a day and shampooed lightly only conditioning the ends. The bonds must be dried thoroughly but the lengths can be left to dry naturally and the absolute best part is they won't go frizzy.
To book a consultation email info@fourhairdressing.com or call 0141 248 0106
www.fourhairdressing.com
