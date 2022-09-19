With autumn just around the corner, there couldn't be a better time to capitalise on the change of seasons.
Perhaps you've taken your foot off the gardening pedal - spending more hours lounging among your flower beds than liberating them from weeds, and their floral charm might be starting to fade.
However, a few clever moves now will brighten things up and reward your garden tenfold come springtime. Here's what Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies (dobbies.com), recommends you do to refresh your containers and borders this autumn...
Containers
Whether you have a large garden, compact patio or city balcony, Eyles says it's easy to give your outdoor space an instant seasonal refresh with colourful containers.
"Enhance your garden for the new season by refreshing pots and hanging baskets with plants like pansies, violas and wallflowers," he says. "These beautiful flowers will last through winter and brighten up your garden with colour through the colder months - then burst into full bloom in the spring."
He says the autumn flowering saffron crocus is a fantastic choice for those looking to add colour and interest to their containers, and this striking flower should be planted with a good quality peat-free compost.
"Spring flowering bulbs such as snowdrops, crocuses, daffodils and tulips should also be planted now for a colourful display that will start to bloom in early spring next year," suggests Eyles.
To protect your container plants from the elements as we get into colder and windier months, he says to make sure you position pots near your doorway - and this will also allow you to appreciate the plants up close.
Beds and borders
One of the most important seasons in the gardening world, early autumn is the ideal time to refresh your beds and borders - perhaps by introducing some warm colours.
"Bring signature autumnal colours, such as ochre and orange, to your outdoor space by planting chrysanthemums, crocosmia and rudbeckia," encourages Eyles.
"Seasonal plants like echinacea, anemone and hebe will bring in tones of purple, pink and white to really catch the eye - and create a showstopping display that will last you throughout the autumn."
Meanwhile, he says ornamental grasses and hydrangea flowers should be left on plants to protect them over the winter - plus, they look great laced with frost on a winter's morning.
"Leaving your borders with foliage and flower stems will also encourage wildlife to thrive and give them a space to shelter during the colder months," he says.
When working on your beds and borders in autumn, he suggests mulching well with peat-free compost or Bloomin Amazing - an organic peat-free mulch - to ensure good soil health, and help keep weeds at bay.
Ornamental trees and shrubs
Autumn is also a great time to take stock of your garden and look at its overall look and feel. If you're not sure where to start or are in need of some inspiration, Eyles says ornamental trees are the perfect way to add height and interest.
"Evergreen shrubs like viburnum tinus and skimmia will add charming flowers and a wonderful fragrance and structure to your garden," suggests Eyles. "They work well planted both in borders and containers."
He continues: "These trees will complement shrubs such as acers, cotinus and parthenocissus climbers, which bring fiery shades of autumn foliage at this time of year."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here