TWO people have been charged in connection with a breach of the peace during a proclamation ceremony publicly announcing King Charles III as the new monarch.

Ahead of the ceremony, republican campaigners urged those attending the event to object to Charles being made monarch without "public ascent or mandate".

Crowds had gathered on Sunday in central Edinburgh to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms, who is responsible for royal ceremonies north of the border, formally announce King Charles III’s succession from his late mother.

The ceremony at around noon initially went off without a hitch, as spectators remained silent for the main declaration and the following fanfare by state trumpeters.

But on the conclusion of the rite, when the Lord Lyon bellows "God Save the King", a loud boo could be heard from a male voice, immediately followed by jeering from a number of spectators.

One woman was arrested after holding an anti-monarchy sign in Edinburgh before the Queen’s cortege arrived in the city.

She was detained outside St Giles’ Cathedral, where the monarch’s coffin was due to be held today after spending the night at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Moments before the proclamation of Charles III as new king this afternoon, a demonstrator appeared in the crowd opposite the Mercat Cross.

She held a sign saying ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’.

Police officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.

One man shouted: ‘Let her go, it’s free speech,’ while others yelled: ‘Have some respect.’ A police spokesman later said a 22-year-old woman was arrested "in connection with a breach of the peace".

Police Scotland has now confirmed the woman has now been charged.

A spokesman said: "A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 September, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace. She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

None

A second arrest was made involving a 74-year-old man near Holyroodhouse at around 3.50pm, also in connection with a breach of the peace.

Police Scotland has said that man has also been charged and was due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 74-year old man was arrested in the vicinity of the Palace of Holyroodhouse around 3.50pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace. He was later charged..."

After the anti-monarch demonstrations, the Scottish Community & Activist Legal Project said: "Very heavy-handed policing occurring at the moment. Please be aware even if you are attending protests unrelated to the monarchy. Look after each other."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was joined by other political leaders in Edinburgh while the ceremony took place. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish LibDem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton were also seen in attendance.

Ahead of the ceremony anti-Royal group Our Republic, wrote on Twitter: "The proclamation of Charles Mountbatten-Windsor as King will take place in Edinburgh tomorrow.

"It'll be declared at Mercat Cross and Edinburgh Castle Drawbridge at noon.

"We encourage those with objections to these proclamations to make those clear."

The group also set up a Facebook event for the stunt, with 64 people responding to the invite.

They say the appointment of Charles as the monarch is happening "without public ascent or mandate".

A spokesman for the Scottish Resistance, a group of pro-republican activists dedicated to restoring Scotland's independence said they were not protesting over the next week to "show respect for the dead".

But the spokesman added: "We don't believe people should be arrested or charged when using their right to freedom of speech. They have done nothing wrong. But things should be toned down during this mourning period."

The Republic group, which is campaigning to replace the monarchy with an elected head of state, had said that it had temporarily suspended activities as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death but had pledged that the campaign will continue. It said that it would intestify its campaign against the monarchy in the run up to the coronation of Charles III and on the day itself.

None

In a letter to supporters, chief executive Graham Smith said: “I’m conscious that we must continue to represent your views and speak for the large number of people in the UK who want there to be a democratic succession to an elected head of state.

“Today we need to avoid causing unnecessary offence and prepare ourselves for the debate to come. King Charles is already on the throne, and that’s where the debate must begin.

“We will be campaigning all through the run up to and on the day of the coronation, which we assume will be in the spring.”

Mr Smith has previously said the Queen’s death would put the future of the institution in “serious jeopardy”.

It had said that people needed to be careful not to cause offence in protests but that the public office needed to be debated.

Declaration of God Save the King met with boos in Edinburgh #Scotland pic.twitter.com/Qj2048kknU — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) September 11, 2022

Graham Smith, spokesperson for Republic, later said: “People still have every right to say whatever they think – they shouldn’t feel cowed. But there is a lot of concern, particularly on social media, about being censored or saying the wrong thing.”

Republic claims the Royal family costs Scottish taxpayers upwards of £35 million a year but gets little financial benefit.

The latest official figures put the sovereign grant that funds the royals at £51.5m in 2020-21, with an additional grant of £34.4m to pay for the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace. Separately, the Queen received surplus money from the Duchy of Lancaster Estate which was £22.3m in 2020-21.