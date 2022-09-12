Prime Minister Liz Truss and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined the King at a service of thanksgiving for the Queen in one of Scotland's most ancient churches.
In the same Scots kirk where she received the Honours of Scotland just weeks after her Coronation in 1953, the Crown of Scotland was placed on the late monarch’s Royal Standard for Scotland draped coffin at a Service of Thanksgiving.
The importance of her reign in Scotland was reaffirmed when the oldest regalia on the British Isles was placed on the coffin by the Duke of Hamilton, the most senior peer in the country, who climbed three wooden steps and placed the Crown of Scotland on the coffin.
Read more: Queen was at happiest while staying at Balmoral
Made for James V in 1540, the circlet at the base is made from Scottish gold, encrusted with 22 gemstones and 20 precious stones taken from the previous crown. Freshwater pearls from Scotland's rivers were also used.
As the great and the good took their seats in the grand surroundings of St Giles’ Cathedral, thousands of people lined the streets of Edinburgh as King Charles III led a procession, along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex from the Palace of Holyrood House along the Royal Mile.
The autumn sun broke through and shone on the sandstone pillars of the 900-year-old historic kirk as the congregation felt the shudder of the 21-gun salute which was part of the procession.
Her coffin was carried into St Giles' Cathedral by soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland where it was placed on the catafalque where it will be at rest for 24 hours before beginning the journey to London later today ahead of next Monday’s state funeral.
A simple wreath was placed on the oak coffin which included Balmoral heather while the flag of St Andrews and the Lion Rampant were placed nearby.
King Charles accompanied by the Queen Consort and senior royals - the Duke of York, The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Earl and the Countess of Wessex - joined hundreds of people from all walks of life and who had in some way been connected to the Queen during her reign.
While it was a service attended by past and present Prime Minister's and First Minister's and several Knights of the Order of Thistle, this was no state funeral and there seemed to be an intimacy to the service as Scotland bid farewell to the Queen, but this service of thanksgiving was also the Queen’s farewell to Scotland.
Rev Calum McLeod, of St Giles said this was a place of history where John Knox had once stood which has acted as a Parliament at times, but today was a place to "gather to bid Scotland's farewell to our last monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate and whose love for Scotland was legendary."
Representatives of Scottish charities, members of the armed forces, veterans and consular officials joined dignitaries at the Royal Mile kirk to pay their respects.
The Moderator of the General Assembly in his homily in memory of the Queen said it was beginning to sink in that she has now gone.
Rt Rev Dr Greenshields said: “These last few days, as tributes to her Majesty have poured in and we have watched images of her on screen from her earliest years, capturing that remarkable life, yet now beginning to sink in that she is gone from us – "gone home" to express her own words.
“Today, we gather in this place of worship and throughout the nation, to express our thanks to God, for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's extraordinary life.
“We are united in sorrow at the death of our Monarch, but we are also so aware that His Majesty King Charles and all his family are not just grieving the loss of their Queen, but their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother too.”
Dr Greenshields said the Queen began her reign, like King Solomon by asking for wisdom, something he said that she demonstrated in large measure and to which was added duty, honour, commitment, and faith.
“These are the words that we reach for today to describe the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth, whose passing is mourned not only in her native land but across the Commonwealth and the world, as has been so evident to us in recent days,” he added.
As has been evident from the Queen’s final days has been her love of Scotland and even her final gift was to show the beauty of Scotland on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday.
Dr Greenshields added it was here in Scotland we acknowledge with gratitude her deep links with "our land and its people."
He said: “Her love of the Balmoral estate is well known and being there latterly brought her great comfort.
“There she was valued as a neighbour and a friend and there she drew strength and refreshment during the summer months.
“She was active in the life of civic Scotland, travelling across the country to support numerous causes, entertaining guests at Holyrood Palace and presiding at ceremonial events, many of which took place in this Church.
“Here she received the Scottish crown in 1953, an event vividly memorialised in the painting by the Orcadian artist Stanley Cursiter.
“Her links with the Scottish churches were also deep and lasting.
“She was the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, but she worshipped in the Church of Scotland here north of the border, at Canongate Kirk and especially at Crathie Kirk where she took her pew each Sunday morning, prevented from doing so latterly only by infirmity.
“She perceived little difficulty in belonging to two Churches and appreciating the strength of each.”
The choice of music played before the Royal Family arrived at the cathedral reflected Scotland with two pieces by Sir James MacMillan – Offertorium and Mitte manum tuam – and Farewell to Stromness by Peter Maxwell Davies, former Master of the Queen’s Music. There was a contrast in the choice of the rousing hymn All people that on earth do dwell with the Psalm 118 I shall not die, but live, and shall the works of God discover sung by Karen Matheson.
The final Psalm 23 the Lord's My Shepherd which was sung at her wedding to Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in 1947.
In a reading by the First Minister of Ecclesiastes 3: 1-15, Nicola Sturgeon read: “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven, a time to be born and a time to die,” with the passage continuing “a time to break down, and a time to build up.”
As the service drew to a close for the national anthem of God Save the King, it was the final duty of Queen’s Royal Company of Archers, the Sovereign’s Body Guard in Scotland, to protect their Queen for one last time.
Dressed in their dark green tunic with black facings, dark green trousers with black and crimson stripe, and a Balmoral bonnet with the Royal Company's badge and an eagle feather, four of them took up their places around her coffin to signify the beginning of the 24 hour vigil.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here