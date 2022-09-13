Scots are no longer able to join a queue to enter St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh and pay respect to Queen Elizabeth.
Tens of thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth while her coffin remains in Scotland, but the queue has now closed.
Many headed to join the main queue on Tuesday for an opportunity to pay their respect before the monarch's coffin travels down to London.
People will be able to file past the coffin in the capital's cathedral until 3pm on Tuesday - but only if they joined the line before 12.15pm.
A statement from the Scottish Government this morning read: "The queue has now closed. Please do not attempt to join the queue.
"Over 26,000 people have already had a chance to pay their last respects.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure that those currently in the queue can do so before 3pm, when the Lying at Rest will end."
READ MORE: Thousands queue overnight in Edinburgh to pay respects to Queen
However, an earlier statement warned that "there was no guarantee" even those in the queue would reach St Giles in time.
Queen Elizabeth will continue to lie at rest until 3pm when the official cortege will travel from the Royal Mile to Edinburgh Airport.
The Scottish Government further warned that there will be "significant disruption along the route" with a number of road closures in place from as early as 1pm.
People have been urged to work from home if they can and to avoid non-essential travel if they are not planning to pay respects to the 96-year-old monarch.
The following roads will close between 3.30pm and 6.30 pm to allow the Queen's cortege to travel to the airport: Johnstone Terrace, Lothian Road, Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge and Queensferry Road.
Extensive closures and diversions are also expected on adjoining roads, including all crossover junctions.
This will have a knock-on effect on surrounding trunk roads such as the M8 and the Edinburgh City Bypass.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said:“This will be an extremely busy time in Edinburgh as members of the public come to pay their final respects. In light of this, we respectfully ask people to avoid non-essential travel if possible.
“Those wishing to line the route should plan ahead taking into consideration local road closures, allowing for extra time and limited facilities. Prepare for long periods of standing and large crowds. Check the weather before you leave and bring water.
“Information on travel can be found at Traffic Scotland, Traveline Scotland, City of Edinburgh Council, Lothian Buses, Edinburgh Tram and ScotRail websites and social media channels. We are encouraging everyone to check for the latest information before finalising their travel plans.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here