Scots are no longer able to join a queue to enter St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh and pay respect to Queen Elizabeth.

Tens of thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth while her coffin remains in Scotland, but the queue has now closed.

Many headed to join the main queue on Tuesday for an opportunity to pay their respect before the monarch's coffin travels down to London.

People will be able to file past the coffin in the capital's cathedral until 3pm on Tuesday - but only if they joined the line before 12.15pm.

A statement from the Scottish Government this morning read: "The queue has now closed. Please do not attempt to join the queue.

"Over 26,000 people have already had a chance to pay their last respects.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that those currently in the queue can do so before 3pm, when the Lying at Rest will end."

READ MORE: Thousands queue overnight in Edinburgh to pay respects to Queen

However, an earlier statement warned that "there was no guarantee" even those in the queue would reach St Giles in time.

Queen Elizabeth will continue to lie at rest until 3pm when the official cortege will travel from the Royal Mile to Edinburgh Airport.

The Scottish Government further warned that there will be "significant disruption along the route" with a number of road closures in place from as early as 1pm.

People have been urged to work from home if they can and to avoid non-essential travel if they are not planning to pay respects to the 96-year-old monarch.

The following roads will close between 3.30pm and 6.30 pm to allow the Queen's cortege to travel to the airport: Johnstone Terrace, Lothian Road, Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge and Queensferry Road.

Extensive closures and diversions are also expected on adjoining roads, including all crossover junctions.

This will have a knock-on effect on surrounding trunk roads such as the M8 and the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said:“This will be an extremely busy time in Edinburgh as members of the public come to pay their final respects. In light of this, we respectfully ask people to avoid non-essential travel if possible.

“Those wishing to line the route should plan ahead taking into consideration local road closures, allowing for extra time and limited facilities. Prepare for long periods of standing and large crowds. Check the weather before you leave and bring water.

“Information on travel can be found at Traffic Scotland, Traveline Scotland, City of Edinburgh Council, Lothian Buses, Edinburgh Tram and ScotRail websites and social media channels. We are encouraging everyone to check for the latest information before finalising their travel plans.”