Protesters holding blank signs and banners gathered outside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh where the Queen's coffin has been lying at rest.
A small group of people stood opposite the historic building holding the blank papers in defence of freedom of speech.
They claimed they would not write anything on the paper amid fears they would be arrested.
It comes after a London barrister held a blank piece of paper on Parliament Square. Paul Powlesland claimed an officer informed him that he would be arrested if he were to write "not My King" on the paper.
Edinburgh protest outside St Giles Cathedral where The Queen lies at rest. pic.twitter.com/ZVabwDR4DY— Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) September 13, 2022
The monarch's cortege will travel to Edinburgh Airport at 3pm to allow the coffin to be taken to London.
Civil liberties groups have criticised police forces for their 'heavy-handed' approach to anti-monarchy protesters.
Ruth Smeeth, chief executive of Index on Censorship, said the arrests were "deeply concerning", adding: 'The fundamental right to freedom of expression, including the right to protest, is something to be protected regardless of circumstance.
"People across the country and beyond continue to mourn the loss of the Queen, a loss felt keenly by so many. However, we must guard against this event being used, by accident or design, to erode in any way the freedom of expression that citizens of this country enjoy."
A 22-year-old man has been charged with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled while walking behind the Queen's coffin on Monday.
Another two people were charged in connection with a breach of the peace after protesting during a proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh.
